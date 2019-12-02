SkeenaWild Film and Photo Festival announces 2019 winners

The festival celebrated 10 years

The 10th annual SkeenaWild Film and Photo Festival has announced their winners after finishing up their annual tour through the North this November.

Celebrating a decade of films and images captured in northern B.C. by filmmakers and photographers of all levels, the festival continues to grow and bring in crowds to their event.

“It’s kind of a nice little assembly to feature… all the natural history and environment here as well as kind of just some outdoor adventure,” says Dan Mesec, SkeenaWild communications coordinator.

“It also just kind of shows the amount of talent that we have here in the north alone… the majority of the talent is homegrown so that’s really great to see and we’ve seen an increase in those numbers in the last few years.”

READ MORE: Rupert-made documentary places third in SkeenaWild Film Fest

Along with showcasing in Prince Rupert on Nov. 13, the festival also traveled to Smithers, Kitimat, Terrace and Hazelton. At each screening, festival-goers voted for their pieces by submitting a ballot sheet.

Mesec says each year gets more competitive as they have more submissions to choose from, and are finding the audience numbers are a reflection of their success.

“We had huge crowds show up this year, we were pretty much sold out, which is which is great to see,” he says. “People just want a way to celebrate this place that we call home and that’s how we kind of frame it, and the response I think speaks for itself.”

With 2019 noted as the International Year of the Salmon, SkeenaWild added an honorary fourth photo category ‘Wild Salmon’ in recognition.

2019 WINNERS:

Photos

Wild Things — Barred Owl by Brandon Broderick

Wild People — Climbing Salmon Glacier by Julian Krick

Wild Places — Morning Sun on the Sisters by Jacob Mantel

Wild Salmon — Spawning Salmon by Ben Mantel

Youth — Deer by Thayna Healey

Films

Short —Midsummer Adventure by Julian Krick

Feature — From Glaciers to Glass Sponge Reefs by Kitsumkalum Fish & Wildlife

Youth — A Fall Hike to Wesach Falls by Finn Ignas

 


