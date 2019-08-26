St’langng Lanaas-Janaas clan in Old Massett installs new chief

The new chief is escorted to the full house by her spouse Brian Bell (L), and Sid Davidson (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) The chief’s table. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Good to the last spoonful. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) Visiting Skidegate dance group performed. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) The chief’s table. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) The new chief in full regalia. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer) (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

by Archie Stocker Sr.

The St’langng Lanaas-Janaas clan in Old Massett installed their new Chief Skil Kwii’tTlaas Judy Williams on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Old Massett community hall. Hundreds invited and uninvited guests witnessed this impressive event. There was Haida song and dance all evening.

An amazing array of delicacies were served to the massive crowd. Pots of halibut, salmon, and deer stews were available and served by a large swarm of helpful servers. All sorts of seafood, coleslaws, salads, potato salads, veggies, were eagerly devoured, followed by hundreds of cups of mixed fruit, all this even served in the bleachers.

Quite a few different dance groups were enjoyed by all. This was an unforgettable evening for locals and visitors alike.

Shannon Lough | Editor