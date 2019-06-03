Students from Fort Ware visit the Haida people of Old Massett and Skidegate

For some Kwadacha Nation students it’s the first time they have ever been to the ocean

Elsie Gale (extreme right) with Grade 9 students from Aatse Davie school in Fort Ware, visiting the Haida people of Old Massett and Skidegate. (Photo Archie Stocker Sr.)

By Archie Stocker Sr.

Grade 9 students from Aatse Davie school in Fort Ware, northeastern B.C., will get together with the Haida people of Old Massett and Skidegate.

They belong to the Kwadacha Nation, located approximately 570km north of Prince George, and are paying Haida Gwaii a visit for a few days.

They have already explored the endlless white sand beaches of Towhill and will move on to the Gwaii Haans. For some students, it is their first time visiting the ocean.

The group is accommodated at Elsie Gale’s Gwaii Naay Island House on Masset’s Main Street.

Haida Gwaii Observer