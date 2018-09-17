The entire school was on the move at Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay last Friday for the annual Terry Fox Run, with cross-country runners leading the pack. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Sunny skies for Terry Fox Run

Queen Charlotte and Masset runs raise nearly $3,000 for cancer research

Leighann Rodger saw Terry Fox run the first Marathon of Hope in 1980, only she can’t quite remember it.

Mostly that’s because she was a baby in her mother’s arms back in Oakville, Ontario.

Also, her mom didn’t have a camera handy.

“I said to my mom, ‘Did you take any pictures?’ and she said no. That’s about the story of my life!”

Today, Terry Fox’s story is known worldwide, and over $700 million has been raised for cancer research in his name — far surpassing his original goal of raising $1 for every Canadian.

And Haida Gwaii does its part.

Rodger helped organize this year’s Terry Fox Run in Queen Charlotte on Sunday, which has been going since 1986.

As principal of Sk’aadgaa Naay Elementary School, she sees a new generation learn about Fox, who was 21 and an amputee when he started his cross-country run from St. John’s, Newfoundland. He averaged 42 km a day for 143 days until his cancer spread to his lungs, cutting his own run short near Thunder Bay, Ontario.

That part can be tough to speak about with the youngest students, but Rodger said kids catch on quick to the amazing goal he set. At Sk’aadgaa Naay, kindergarteners to Grade 7s all run a there-and-back route, and every one can do as many laps as they want to. Schools on the islands each host a run in the lead-up to the weekend community events.

In Queen Charlotte on Sunday, some ran 10 km from the community hall toward the ferry landing, while others did 5 km, walked, or rode bicycles.

Up in Masset, Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay teacher and cross-country running coach Christine Cunningham had the high school team start out first — for them, this year’s 6.2 km Terry Fox run around the Delkatla Wildlife Sanctuary was the first in a series of Sunday runs leading up to this year’s northwest zones championship.

Masset firefighter Sylvan Daugert had the firehall BBQ going for everyone when they looped back from a crisp run in the woods. Lunch came courtesy of the Haida Gwaii Co-op, which provided food and drinks for the Q.C. run as well.

All told, the Queen Charlotte run raised $1,615 and the Masset run raised $1,296 for cancer research through the Terry Fox Foundation. Eighty two cents of every dollar raised will go directly to research funding.

“It’s a really good cause,” said Rodger. “And any time you see people out exercising and having fun it’s a good thing.”

 

Fast-footed fundraisers get set for the Terry Fox Run in Queen Charlotte on Sunday. (Susan Wright/Submitted)

The GTN cross-country team was first off the start line in Masset. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Vanessa Bellis gives a helping hand in Masset. (Archie Stocker Sr./Haida Gwaii Observer)

Previous story
Heritage BC to consult northwest B.C. residents

Just Posted

Sunny skies for Terry Fox Run

Queen Charlotte and Masset runs raise nearly $3,000 for cancer research

Masset short on council candidates, other communities okay

Nominations deadline for Masset council extended to 4 p.m. Monday

Fishing boat ‘Haida Legend’ sinks off Langara Island

All crew rescued by nearby sport fishers, boat was re-fitted in late 2016

Last day to run for Oct. 20 election

Candidates have until 4 p.m. today to file nomination packages

Heritage BC to consult northwest B.C. residents

History perceptions have changed since last consultation process in 2008

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood

Maple Ridge mayor says that residents shouldn’t have to return to their flooded tents

Filipino-Canadians concerned about family after typhoon hits Philippines

Typhoon Mangkhut has killed 66 people in the Philippines and four in China

Ottawa looks at having retired judge help guide renewed pipeline review process

The feds would only says that ‘multiple options were on the table’

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Trans fats are know to cause heart disease

Yukon suspect in B.C. mail bombing makes court appearance

Whitehorse man Leon Nepper faces charges related to a mail bomb sent to a Port Alice home Sept. 11

Nearly 80% of British Columbians support a ban on handguns in cities

86% support a ban on military-style assault weapons

No hike in natural-gas rates through end of year

Over three million British Columbians use natural gas every day.

B.C. aims to implement provincial pain strategy: patients’ advocate

The Health Ministry says it is continuing to consult with stakeholders

Most Read