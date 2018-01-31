During the lunar eclipse at 5:55 a.m. on the North Coast, the moon turned red and orange, a.k.a. the “blood moon”. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

Super blue blood moon on the North Coast

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Haida Gwaii

While rain and clouds hindered visibility on the North Coast, Haida Gwaii had an opening to view the super blue blood moon Wednesday morning, Jan. 31.

From Masset, Jonathon Bartlett snapped photos of the blood moon at 5:55 a.m. and then the lunar eclipse from 6:26 a.m. until 7 a.m., when the clouds rolled in.

“I checked it at 3 a.m. and [it] was too cloudy, and got set up for 5:45 a.m., five minutes later all the cloud blew away giving a perfect view of the blood moon,” Bartlett said in an email.

READ MORE: Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The earth blocked the light falling on the moon during the Jan. 31 lunar eclipse. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

The shadow of the earth fell on the moon this morning at around 6:26 a.m.-7 a.m. for the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event. (Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

(Jonathon Bartlett photo)

Previous story
Douglas Coupland sculptures inspired by beachcombing in Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

Super blue blood moon on the North Coast

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Haida Gwaii

Douglas Coupland sculptures inspired by beachcombing in Haida Gwaii

Moved by the sight of Japanese plastics on Haida Gwaii beaches, Douglas… Continue reading

Getting a hold on life’s challenges

Olympic wrestler Greg Edgelow visits Haida Gwaii to talk resilience on and off the mat

Haida Gwaii to join rural paramedics pilot project

A new kind of paramedic may soon be working in Haida Gwaii.… Continue reading

Sky News: Calling out Voyager 1, slowest texter in the galaxy

By Samantha Bell Don’t forget the total lunar eclipse on the morning… Continue reading

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studios

B.C. senior care improving, still far below target

Seniors Advocate finds 15% met care standard last year, up from 9%

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Todd Stone, B.C. Liberals fire back at rivals’ claim of bad sign-ups

Party says all candidates had memberships rejected after audit

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

#BellLetsTalk: B.C. family aims to remove stigma of mental illness

Four years ago, Ryan Donaldson committed suicide, passing away at age 17

Most Read