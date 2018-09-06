Soul and gospel singer Khari McClelland will play Haida Gwaii Feb. 1 and 2 thanks to the Haida Gwaii Arts Council. (khariwendellmcclelland.com)

Superfans save on 2018 Arts Council shows

For the first time, the Haida Gwaii Arts Council is offering a four- or six-show season tickets.

Early risers get worms, but early fans of the Haida Gwaii Arts Council get something better: season tickets.

For the first time, the Haida Gwaii Arts Council is offering a four- or six-show season tickets for reduced prices. The season tickets are on sale until Friday, Sept. 7.

“We’re hoping people commit to seeing every show, and even if you don’t and miss out on a show you’re still saving some money,” said Chloe Clarkson, performance co-ordinator.

Lheidli T’enneh singer Kym Gouchie and her band Northern Sky will open this year’s season, followed by Frankiie, a dream rock four-piece.

Next up is Rae Spoon, who will double as a musician and author, giving readings for the literary side of the Arts Council season.

In February, Khari McClelland will warm up the islands with gospel and soul, and in March Viragon Nation will shake everything up with an Indigenous burlesque show that will be as much party as performance.

Capping the arts year will be Ora Cogan, performing from her new album, Cricketswas.

Clarkson said choosing the year’s acts is done partly by Arts Council members, but also islanders who suggest someone that suits Haida Gwaii.

“We go and check them out and if we think it’s a good fit and it fits within our budget, we try and make it happen,” she said. As a plus, she said many of the visiting artists wind up playing northern B.C. towns they might not get to otherwise.

