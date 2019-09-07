Take your seats! Eleven shows coming to Haida Gwaii for performance season

Haida Gwaii Arts Council 2019-20 schedule released

The 2019-20 Haida Gwaii Arts Council performing lineup. (Haida Gwaii Arts Council photo)

Passes are now on sale for upcoming shows being held by the Haida Gwaii Arts Council.

Six different artists or groups will be coming to the islands, spanning 11 nights over the coming months. The acts start on Sep. 20 with the Charlie Demers Comedy Night, featuring two nights of laughs from this Juno-nominated comedian.

On Sep. 27, Juno award-winners Quantum Tangle will perform their traditional blend of Anishinaabe-Métis and Inuit cultures via throat singing, melodies and traditional legends.

READ MORE: Nearly $10 million announced for B.C. arts groups

Desirée Dawson will arrive on Oct. 11-12 to showcase her soulful folk music. Dawson won the CBC Searchlight Competition in 2016, and boasts a versatile range of musical talents, ranging from electronic music to the ukulele.

Schwey will be the first act of the new year on Feb. 21-22. The East Vancouver ‘funkateers’ set list includes heavy bass vibes, ballads, soul music, and more.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert organizations among new development funding recipients

The funk keeps rolling into March, when Haida Gwaii will welcome New Groovement. The Mar. 6-7 performances uses a bold mix of horns, vocals, rhymes and percussion to engage the audience and get them on their feet.

Finally, the performing season wraps up with performances on Mar. 17-18 by the burlesque troupe Vancouver Island Vixens.

Those interested can purchase their tickets through the Haida Gwaii Arts Council.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New dance skills on tap for Haida Gwaii kids

Just Posted

Take your seats! Eleven shows coming to Haida Gwaii for performance season

Haida Gwaii Arts Council 2019-20 schedule released

Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert organizations among new development funding recipients

Federal government announced more than 3.2M in funding for northern B.C. projects

Belgian man linked as possible missing kayaker in Nass River

Family pleads on Facebook for more information

Work to begin on Queen Charlotte sewer lines

Preventative measures suggested to counter any side effects of the work

New dance skills on tap for Haida Gwaii kids

North Vancouver dance studio visits Masset for week long dance camp

On the Wing: Pocket Birding and Being Insignificant

by Margo Hearne We are letting the sunshine in. It’s been lovely… Continue reading

Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from bus crash tragedy

Sixteen people died, 13 injured when semi-truck collided with the hockey team’s bus in April 2018

Fans across Canada eager to cheer on Bianca Andreescu at US Open final

Ontario native takes on Serena Williams, and could become first Canadian to win a Grand Slam

Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

WorkSafeBC review looks at mowers, braking standards

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Canada’s next Ambassador to China is B.C.-raised Dominic Barton

Barton graduated from high school in Chilliwack where he demonstrated a fierce talent for debating

Most Read