Take your seats! Eleven shows coming to Haida Gwaii for performance season

Passes are now on sale for upcoming shows being held by the Haida Gwaii Arts Council.

Six different artists or groups will be coming to the islands, spanning 11 nights over the coming months. The acts start on Sep. 20 with the Charlie Demers Comedy Night, featuring two nights of laughs from this Juno-nominated comedian.

On Sep. 27, Juno award-winners Quantum Tangle will perform their traditional blend of Anishinaabe-Métis and Inuit cultures via throat singing, melodies and traditional legends.

Desirée Dawson will arrive on Oct. 11-12 to showcase her soulful folk music. Dawson won the CBC Searchlight Competition in 2016, and boasts a versatile range of musical talents, ranging from electronic music to the ukulele.

Schwey will be the first act of the new year on Feb. 21-22. The East Vancouver ‘funkateers’ set list includes heavy bass vibes, ballads, soul music, and more.

The funk keeps rolling into March, when Haida Gwaii will welcome New Groovement. The Mar. 6-7 performances uses a bold mix of horns, vocals, rhymes and percussion to engage the audience and get them on their feet.

Finally, the performing season wraps up with performances on Mar. 17-18 by the burlesque troupe Vancouver Island Vixens.

Those interested can purchase their tickets through the Haida Gwaii Arts Council.

