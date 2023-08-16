Terrace Rotary Club’s Wild Duck Race makes a splash at 2023 Riverboat Days celebrations

Terrace Rotary Club President Chad Sallenback revels in a pile of rubber ducks, celebrating the success of the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, a beloved part of Terrace’s Riverboat Days festivities. (Terrace Rotary Club photo) Terrace Rotary Club rotarians David Try, Rich Toomey, Tyler Valouch, and John Crawford work together to bring in some of the winning ducks from the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, a highlight of Terrace’s Riverboat Days festival. (Terrace Rotary Club photo) David Try and Terrace Rotary Club President Chad Sallenback stand near the vibrant pile of rubber ducks, symbols of community engagement and the success of the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, an integral part of Terrace’s Riverboat Days celebration. (Terrace Rotary Club photo) Colin Mohr, left, holding the $25,000 grand prize cheque and his lucky rubber duck, smiles alongside Terrace Rotary Club President Chad Sallenback, right, after the thrilling Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days festival. (Terrace Rotary Club photo) Terrace Mayor Sean Bujtas, who is also a dedicated rotarian, captures a moment with his rubber ducks during the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, a part of Terrace’s Riverboat Days event. (Terrace Rotary Club photo) Spectators stand in awe as a helicopter releases thousands of rubber ducks into the Skeena River, marking the exciting start of the 2023 Terrace Rotary Club Wild Duck Race on Aug. 7, a much-anticipated event during Terrace’s Riverboat Days celebrations. (Terrace Rotary Club photo)

The Terrace Rotary Club’s 2023 Wild Duck Race is now history, with residents flocking to participate in the annual event that marked the highlight of this year’s Riverboat Days celebrations.

On Aug. 7, the Skeena River was awash with excitement as thousands of numbered rubber duckies were released from the sky, using a helicopter, between the city’s two main bridges. Residents eagerly purchased all 3,500 tickets, each corresponding to a numbered duck, with a chance to win large prizes based on which duck floated down the river the fastest.

This year’s grand prize winner, Colin Mohr, claimed the $25,000 prize as his rubber duck was the first to cross the finish line at the New Skeena Bridge. According to a press release from the Terrace Rotary Club, Mohr hurried to Ferry Island to accept the prize money from Terrace Rotary Club President Chad Sallenback.

Mohr was not the only winner on the day.

The second and third place prizes were awarded to Brenda DeJong and Sonny Dickens, respectively. Both DeJong and Dickens will enjoy thrilling helicopter rides courtesy of Canadian Helicopters.

READ MORE: 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament makes triumphant return

Other significant prizes included a $500 Safeway gift card for Diana Falardeau who’s duckie finished fourth, and a $500 Canadian Tire gift card for Virginia Russell, the fifth-place winner.

The popular race serves as more than just a community spectacle.

The Terrace Rotary Club uses the proceeds to fund valuable local projects and organizations. With all tickets sold, this year’s race generated approximately $39,000 in revenue, which will be placed into a fund contributing to various gaming-eligible groups.

In expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support, the Terrace Rotary Club extended special thanks to all the sponsors who donated prizes, as well as Emil Anderson Maintenance for their efforts in controlling Highway 16 traffic on the New Skeena Bridge during the race.

“Most of all, we want to thank everyone who purchased a ticket this year,” the Club stated in their press release, appreciating the community’s continued support and participation.

The Terrace Rotary Club’s Wild Duck Race has indeed become a cherished tradition, reflecting the community’s spirit and commitment to collaboration. The success of this year’s event promises an even bigger splash in the years to come.

Viktor Elias joined the Terrace Standard in April 2023.

Tips or story ideas? (250) 638-7283 ext. 5411 or viktor.elias@terracestandard.com.

Like the Terrace Standard on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser