This summer Masset RCMP will give positive tickets to youths

More than a dozen community partners are involved in encouraging good behaviour once school is out

Masset RCMP to give out positive tickets to youths on Haida Gwaii this summer. (Don Denton/Black Press staff)

Law-abiding and altruistic youths in Masset may get a ticket for their behaviour this summer.

Masset RCMP are trying out a positive ticketing campaign to encourage “healthy and positive lifestyle choices,” as stated in the press release.

Some of the positive activities that may lead to a ticket include helping an elder, volunteering, wearing a bike helmet or taking part in sports.

Community businesses partnered with the RCMP to make the campaign more appealing. Children and teenagers can redeem a positive ticket at one of the community sponsors’ locations for a prize. Examples given include jumbo freezies, slushies and frisbee. The campaign runs from mid-June until September when the school year begins.

The community sponsors are the Council of Haida Nation, Old Massett Village Council, Village of Masset, Charters Sweets and Treets, Tow Truck, Causeway Convenience, Haida Gwaii Co-op, Masset Grocery, Sunrise Restaurant, Nora’s Convenience, The Ground, Masset Bikes and Advantage Printing.

Haida Gwaii Observer