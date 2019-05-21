Masset RCMP to give out positive tickets to youths on Haida Gwaii this summer. (Don Denton/Black Press staff)

This summer Masset RCMP will give positive tickets to youths

More than a dozen community partners are involved in encouraging good behaviour once school is out

Law-abiding and altruistic youths in Masset may get a ticket for their behaviour this summer.

Masset RCMP are trying out a positive ticketing campaign to encourage “healthy and positive lifestyle choices,” as stated in the press release.

Some of the positive activities that may lead to a ticket include helping an elder, volunteering, wearing a bike helmet or taking part in sports.

Community businesses partnered with the RCMP to make the campaign more appealing. Children and teenagers can redeem a positive ticket at one of the community sponsors’ locations for a prize. Examples given include jumbo freezies, slushies and frisbee. The campaign runs from mid-June until September when the school year begins.

The community sponsors are the Council of Haida Nation, Old Massett Village Council, Village of Masset, Charters Sweets and Treets, Tow Truck, Causeway Convenience, Haida Gwaii Co-op, Masset Grocery, Sunrise Restaurant, Nora’s Convenience, The Ground, Masset Bikes and Advantage Printing.

READ MORE: Warm welcome for new Masset RCMP sergeant

READ MORE: More room, privacy for renovated RCMP building in Masset

Haida Gwaii Observer
Newsroom 
Send email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

This summer Masset RCMP will give positive tickets to youths

More than a dozen community partners are involved in encouraging good behaviour once school is out

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

Convicted animal abuser to return to B.C. court May 21

Catherine Jessica Adams is facing a breach of probation charge

Concerns over democracy as Senate committee votes to nix oil tanker ban

Critics of the Senate’s recommendation to kill Bill C-48 say it goes against popular will

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers

Pitt Meadows farm owes wages to 174 employees

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Most Read