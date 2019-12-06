The Masset Haida Lions held their annual Christmas Telethon last Saturday in the Howard Philips Community Hall. They had been working all week getting the hall ready, sorting and storing countless gift donations from all over the islands. The proceedings in the hall were aired on local television stations so people could bid on items which were shown. It was a busy time all day up until midnight when the final total of $17,360 was realized. To give the helpers a little break now and then some entertainment was provided. A karaoke hour drew a lot of attention from the live audience in the hall. Later on in the evening a music ensemble from Queen Charlotte entertained audiences for an hour while the volunteers enjoyed a well earned rest. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

This week in photos | The spirit of giving comes to Haida Gwaii

Masset Lions Telethon, Queen Charlotte’s annual craft fair, Fields store coming along in Skidegate

Haida Gwaii was abuzz with activity this week as the Masset Haida Lions Club hosted their annual Telethon, Queen Charlotte residents perused the Christmas Art and Craft Fair and workers in Skidegate put the finishing touches on the new Fields store.

 

Betty and Graig Stewart of Port Clements with their amazingly beautiful hand made gift items at the Queen Charlotte annual Christmas Art and Craft Fair. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

The long awaited Queen Charlotte annual Christmas Art and Craft Fair opened their doors to a huge throng of prospective shoppers, who milled around the community hall in search of special Christmas gifts for their family and friends. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

More than 70 tables were loaded with thousands of incredible gift items of all descriptions. Home baked specialties were abundant and well sought after. There were Christmas gifts for every taste. The restaurant in the hall provided an array of snacks, meals, soups, desserts, coffee, tea, juices, pop. The volunteers received numerous compliments of their Christmas decorating job in the hall. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Laura and Richard Sample of Sandspit showcased Laura Sample’s wildlife photography consisting of beautiful pictures of eagles, bears and many other creatures in their wild habitat. Some of the photos were taken in Canada’s North. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Skidegate village just opened their doors to a new Fields store, which is located in the old Co-op store beside the gas station. Workers were just finishing work on the new sign above the store, caught right in the action.

Skidegate village just opened their doors to a new Fields store, which is located in the old Co-op store beside the gas station. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Previous story
Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

Just Posted

Northwest B.C. wildlife shelter rescues particularly tiny bear cub

Shelter co-founder says the cub weighs less than a third of what it should at this time of year

Masset residents receiving extra incentive to get home safe this holiday season

Masset RCMP, B.C. Liquor Store and local elementary schools team up to curb drinking and driving

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

Banned from taking work involving young people for five years

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

A Prince Rupert man convicted in the deaths of his foster parents… Continue reading

Haida Gwaii athletes headed to Halifax

Plenty of representation for the islands at next year’s North American Indigenous Games

VIDEO: Federal Liberals’ throne speech welcomes opposition’s ideas

Trudeau will need NDP or Bloc support to pass legislation and survive confidence votes

Gitga’at and LNG Canada announce new Marine Emergency Response and Research Facility in Hartley Bay

LNG Canada providing financial support as committed in 2014 Impact Mitigation and Benefit Agreement

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

BC firefighters to help battle Australian bushfires

Canada sent 22 people, including 7 from B.C.

B.C. NDP touts the end of MSP premiums

Horgan, James held news conference to reiterate that people will get their last bill this month

Illicit drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

Most Read