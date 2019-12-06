This week in photos | The spirit of giving comes to Haida Gwaii

The Masset Haida Lions held their annual Christmas Telethon last Saturday in the Howard Philips Community Hall. They had been working all week getting the hall ready, sorting and storing countless gift donations from all over the islands. The proceedings in the hall were aired on local television stations so people could bid on items which were shown. It was a busy time all day up until midnight when the final total of $17,360 was realized. To give the helpers a little break now and then some entertainment was provided. A karaoke hour drew a lot of attention from the live audience in the hall. Later on in the evening a music ensemble from Queen Charlotte entertained audiences for an hour while the volunteers enjoyed a well earned rest. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Haida Gwaii was abuzz with activity this week as the Masset Haida Lions Club hosted their annual Telethon, Queen Charlotte residents perused the Christmas Art and Craft Fair and workers in Skidegate put the finishing touches on the new Fields store.

Betty and Graig Stewart of Port Clements with their amazingly beautiful hand made gift items at the Queen Charlotte annual Christmas Art and Craft Fair. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

The long awaited Queen Charlotte annual Christmas Art and Craft Fair opened their doors to a huge throng of prospective shoppers, who milled around the community hall in search of special Christmas gifts for their family and friends. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

More than 70 tables were loaded with thousands of incredible gift items of all descriptions. Home baked specialties were abundant and well sought after. There were Christmas gifts for every taste. The restaurant in the hall provided an array of snacks, meals, soups, desserts, coffee, tea, juices, pop. The volunteers received numerous compliments of their Christmas decorating job in the hall. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Laura and Richard Sample of Sandspit showcased Laura Sample’s wildlife photography consisting of beautiful pictures of eagles, bears and many other creatures in their wild habitat. Some of the photos were taken in Canada’s North. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Skidegate village just opened their doors to a new Fields store, which is located in the old Co-op store beside the gas station. Workers were just finishing work on the new sign above the store, caught right in the action.