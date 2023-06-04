Tickets now on sale for Charcuterie on the Pier event

Tickets are now on sale for Charcuterie on the Pier, hosted by Sheila’s Catering owners Brant Darling, left, and Wes Levesque. The fundraising event, scheduled for Sept. 2, 2023, will also attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest charcuterie board. (contributed photo)

Tickets are now on sale for a record-breaking event that’s coming to the White Rock pier on Sept. 2.

Hosted by Sheila’s Catering Co., the event will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest Charcuterie Board, with a consecutive, 500-foot charcuterie board to be contructed down the center of White Rock’s iconic pier.

The longest-ever charcuterie board will serve 1,200 individuals, and there will be a selection of beer and wine.

In addition, there will be a day of free entertainment, music, and activities provided by local businesses and organizations in the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza.

Tickets became available as of Thursday, June 1, with four time slots avialable for purchase; prices range between $89 and $189 for the VIP experience.

Tickets include entrance to Charcuterie on the Pier at a designated time, a keepsake charcuterie board, a chance to enjoy the delicious selection of charcuterie – a variety of cured meats, cheeses, crackers, pickles, nuts, olives, fresh and dried fruits, jams and jellies – live entertainment and an official certificate of attendance.

Since the event was announced on May 1, over 30 local businesses have stepped forward to provide sponsorship and in-kind donations, ensuring a successful event, with net proceeds benefiting Sources Food Banks, Friends of the Pier, and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club.

“We are amazed by the level of enthusiasm and commitment we have seen for Charcuterie on the Pier. With over 30 companies already on board as sponsors and over 1,000 people signed up for presales, the excitement continues to grow each day,” said Wes Levesque, director of operations for Sheila’s Catering Co.

For more information and to secure tickets, visit www.charcuterieonthepier.com

