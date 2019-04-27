Tillicum Twin Theatres sees lines out the doors for opening weekend of Avengers: Endgame

Owner says this is the most people they had since Transformers premiered

The Tillicum Twin Theatres has eager Marvel fans lining up around the building to watch Avengers: Endgame this weekend in Terrace.

Owner Jim Young says their screenings have been selling out or at near capacity — and that this the most people they’ve seen since the first Transformers movie in 2007.

Avengers: Endgame premiered at the Tillicum Twin Theatre on April 25 and a character night was hosted to celebrate the film.

Movie-goers in line shared why they were excited to come out to the event this opening weekend:

Devon White

“[My friend and I] have gone to the last three Marvel movies together… It’s not just people coming to watch the movie, the entire audience just unifies. Everybody claps and hollers at the same time. I can’t say too much about the movie but I was here yesterday [and I’m here again].”