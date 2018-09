The Observer mistook the final day for the farmers market – don’t miss the harvest!

Despite what the Observer reported Sept. 7, the Tlell Farmers’ Market is open this coming Sunday and every Sunday until Thanksgiving weekend.

Located just beyond the big carrot sign by the Tlell Fire Hall, the Tlell market always runs from May to Thanksgiving.

That hasn’t changed, but the Observer made a mistake in a recent photo series about a Tlell farm tour, and incorrectly reported that the market had wrapped for the year. The Observer regrets the error, especially during harvest season!