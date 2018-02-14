Phoebe Dykstra performs her poem, “To A Woman I Know,” at the Valentino Cabaret in Masset on Saturday, Feb. 10. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

To A Woman I Know: A Valentine’s poem

Phoebe Dykstra shares a poem just in time for Valentine’s Day

By Phoebe Dykstra

I see you’re filled with fear.

And control.

You just want to be loved.

Love yourself.

You’ve made me strong.

Organized.

I thank you for that.

Tension.

Buzzing in your masculine.

Your feminine, screaming to be held.

Your demons surround you.

They are thick, black, smoke.

Your wounds fill with poison.

Heart closing in.

Moments of seeing the little girl trapped inside.

Come out to play!

Where was your family?

Trapped in their fear.

Your beasts try to get me.

In the past they would.

I am wiser now.

I’ll be your friend.

Beyond your demons.

I’ll hold your hand.

I’ll listen.

I’m here.

I see you, crystal clear.

Call on me.

We’ll get through this together.

Shoot the poison up and out.

No longer welcome here.

Replace the space with love.

Take a deep breathe.

Breathe.

You are free.

