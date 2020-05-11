Pastor Wes Harder and his wife Heather have been holding outdoor, drive-in services since Palm Sunday to respect social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

VIDEO: Queen Charlotte church holds drive-in Mother’s Day celebration

Bethel Assembly holding outdoor services amid COVID-19

Several cars pulled into the Bethel Assembly parking lot in Queen Charlotte on Sunday, May 10, for a drive-in Mother’s Day service and celebration.

The church has been holding outdoor, drive-in services since Palm Sunday (April 5), providing members a way to worship while still respecting the social distancing requirements of COVID-19.

“We’ve been following the news and so we heard about drive-in services and thought, well we could always put the piano by the front door,” Pastor Wes Harder said.

Wes’s wife Heather plays the piano inside while he leads the service from the porch, with members either staying in their car or sitting on chairs spaced more than six feet apart on the front lawn.

“Our community homes are hearing it, too, and they’ve been telling me they like it,” Wes said of the singing. “It may very well be that our outside services become something out in the community.”

Heather told the Observer she misses having coffee and conversation with members after the services, and Wes said joint meals they usually have every four weeks with the church in Port Clements have been kiboshed due to the pandemic.

However, Wes said he has been working on getting a YouTube channel online with videos from both churches.

“It’ll feel more like we’re all interacting a little more and that’ll help,” he said. “It won’t be the same, but at least it will be better.”

Coronavirus

