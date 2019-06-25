WATCH: Killer whale has the final catch in Prince Rupert waters

A killer whale had the final say as to who would leave with the catch of the day in this video from Cal Robinson.
WARNING: Some language
The Northern View
Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Fishing duel sees salmon stolen by eager orca
A killer whale had the final say as to who would leave with the catch of the day in this video from Cal Robinson.
WARNING: Some language
Send The Newsroom email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Mayor says conversations still to be had with all residents
New agreement will be in effect for the next three years
Cost anticipated at close to $1 million for Masset hospital
Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast
Council seeking community input on options to reduce plastic waste
Fishing duel sees salmon stolen by eager orca
Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert
Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas
Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium
Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said
63 per cent of respondents reported gas prices are impacting their day-to-day finances
The homeowners got a surprise when they checked their most recent surveillance footage
RCMP say wheels left down caused landing plane to overturn on lake
Organizers estimate about 1,000 delegates from 20 countries will be at the conference
Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert
Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot
Jens Wieting of Sierra Club BC responds to columns by Tom Fletcher and David Elstone
Fishing duel sees salmon stolen by eager orca
Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50
Wholesale sales rose 1.6 per cent in volume terms
John Lithgow stars as Trump, with Kevin Kline, Jason Alexander, Mark Hamill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus