Wildlife shelter open house thrills visitors despite weather

A lynx got up close and personal with visitors to the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter during its annual open house July 1. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Two black bear cubs climb to the roof of the bear enclosure at the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter during the shelter’s annual open house July 1. One of the current residents of the the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter is a two-year-old female cougar. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) One of the current residents of the the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter is a dear fawn. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) One of the current residents of the the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter is a dear fawn. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) One of the current residents of the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter is a baby mountain goat. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

Despite intermittent heavy rain and cool temperatures, crowds still flocked to the annual Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter annual Canada Day Open House July 1.

And for those that made the trip, it was a special year, indeed. The shelter, which primarily rehabilitates bear cubs of which there were eight in residence, also had a mountain goat, a cougar, a lynx, a rare white porcupine, a deer fawn and four baby moose on hand.

And unlike some years, in particular 2022, which was extremely hot, the animals were very active this year.

Angelika Langen, co-founder of the shelter with her husband Peter, was very pleased with the turnout. She noted that because they don’t want the animals to become habituated to humans because the goal is to release them back to the wild, she thinks it is very important for the community, which provides most of the support for their work to get a chance to see the progress.

“It always makes me so happy to share that,” she said.

And while the weather was not ideal, she was still very pleased with the event.

“It’s hard to complain about the rain because we need it so much she said.



