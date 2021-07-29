The popular animated children’s series Arthur is no longer in production. (arthur.pbs)

The popular animated children’s series Arthur is no longer in production. (arthur.pbs)

‘Arthur’ to end on PBS Kids after 25-season stint

Long-running kids’ show set to end in 2022

Arthur” will soon come to an end.

PBS Kids plans to end the long-running children’s series after 25 seasons, said an original developer of the show during a podcast released Wednesday. The final season will air in 2022.

Kathy Waugh, who was a guest on the Finding DW podcast, said the animated series is no longer in production. She said the show’s wrap party was two years ago.

“I think (PBS) made a mistake, and I think ‘Arthur’ should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake,” Waugh said. “I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired.”

The series, which first aired in 1996, is based on the popular book series by Marc Brown, who created the Arthur character in 1976. It stars the aardvark character along with his family and friends.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said PBS Kids will continue to air reruns of the show.

—The Associated Press

Movies and TV

Previous story
Singer Pink backs beach handball team on ‘sexist’ clothing

Just Posted

Claire Rattée is the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the Skeena - Bulkley Valley riding in the next federal election. (File photo)
Conservative candidate named for next federal election

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
Anxious hours for Kitamaat Village residents after powerful Alaska earthquake felt in B.C.

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
UPDATED: Quake near Prince Rupert was a false detection

Prince Rupert’s Cory Stephens is the recipient of the 2021 Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Relations, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business announced on July 20. (Photo: supplied, credit to Loni Wishart)
Prince Rupert’s Cory Stephens receives Award of Excellence in Aboriginal Relations