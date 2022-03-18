Arts council returns to in-person events

A one-woman play, an acting workshop and the All Islands Art Show have been scheduled

The Haida Gwaii Arts Council is bringing back in-person events after more than two years without them.

Marnie Younger, performing arts director for the Haida Gwaii Arts Council, said the decision was made after watching other theatres in B.C. reopen their doors.

Younger is looking forward to attending Till Death: The Six Wives of Henry VIII, a one-woman show that is scheduled for late March. She said it has been a long time since they had theatre on the island but she doesn’t want to get her hopes up yet.

Earlier this year two live events had to be cancelled following rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Like many other organizations, the Haida Gwaii Arts Council pivoted to virtual events in 2020. They have hosted video concerts and an online art show but Younger said people’s interest in these types of events is waning. Everyone is ready to get back to in-person.

The online formats were not all bad though. Last summer, in conjunction with the Arts Council’s online art show, a videographer conducted interviews with the artists, which gave viewers a more personal perspective on their art.

The videos helped the Haida Gwaii Arts Council reach a different audience than they normally would, including viewings from as far away as Switzerland.

Younger said one of the most positive things that has come from the online events is a renewed appreciation for live music.

“Over the years we’ve stopped valuing live music as much.”

She said that not being able to attend events in person has made people realize and appreciate the energy live music has and its ability to connect us.

With the government lifting capacity restrictions for events, and proof of vaccination requirements set to expire Apr. 8, there may be more in-person events to come.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Till Death: The Six Wives of Henry VIII

March 25, 7:30 p.m., Skidegate Hall

March 26, 7:30 p.m., Howard Philip Hall

Workshop: Develop Character & Acting Essentials with Tara & Jon

March 27, 1-3 p.m., Port Clements Hall

All Islands’ Art Show

April 29 to June 10, 2022, Haida Gwaii Museum