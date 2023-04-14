Marsha Stephanie Blake, left to right, Aaron Pierre, Clement Virgo, Kiana Madeira and Lamar Johnson all from the movie “Brother” pose for a photo at the Cinematic Arts Awards evening at the Canadian Screen Awards, in Toronto, on Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

‘Brother’ nabs 12 film Canadian Screen Awards ahead of gala honouring best in TV

Clement Virgo’s coming-of-age film won 12 of the 14 awards it was nominated for

The Canadian Screen Awards were feeling the Brother-ly love last night.

Clement Virgo’s coming-of-age film “Brother” won 12 of the 14 awards it was nominated for, including best motion picture, best direction and best-adapted screenplay.

Virgo says it’s a surreal experience to be honoured with the rest of the cast and crew at the awards show, where the film set a record.

Lamar Johnson nabbed the award for performance in a leading role, while Aaron Pierre took home performance in a supporting role.

A week of live events celebrating Canada’s media and entertainment industry wraps this evening with a gala recognizing television drama and comedies.

The leading television nominee is the CBC/BET Plus historical drama “The Porter” with 19 nominations.

The public broadcaster’s millennial comedy “Sort Of” received 15 nominations, followed by buddy-cop comedy “Pretty Hard Cases” with 11.

Highlights of the various awards shows will be broadcast Sunday in an hour-long special hosted by Samantha Bee on CBC and CBC Gem.

