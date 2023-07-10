Cineplex box office revenues near pre-COVID levels

Industry feeling good about the trends with potential blockbusters Barbie, Oppenheimer still coming

Cineplex says box office revenues in June were $56 million, amounting to 98 per cent of box office revenues from the similar period in 2019.

President and CEO Ellis Jacob says in a press release that the second quarter marks the first post-pandemic period where the industry saw improved film supply.

He says the company is confident as it awaits an exciting schedule of releases for July, including Barbie, Oppenheimer and the next Mission: Impossible film.

The movie theatre company says combined box office and theatre food service revenues exceeded June 2019 results.

For the second quarter, box office revenues were around 87 per cent of the same period in 2019, and combined revenues were 92 per cent of those four years ago.

The company’s first-quarter earnings released in May saw its loss narrow to $30.2 million as it continues to recover from pandemic shutdowns.

