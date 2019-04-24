Sandra Oldfield winemaker and industry leader is one of the celebrity judges at the Penticton event. (Submitted photo)

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening in B.C.

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

Billed as the sport of wine drinkers, the Terroir Consulting’s BC Tasting Games are coming to Penticton May 14 at the Shatford Centre.

Hosted by Master of Wine Rhys Pender, the Games are described as a “cutthroat, hilarious blind tasting competition” with an opportunity for the wine-loving audience to taste the same wines as the experts on stage.

In each of the four events, a wine industry celebrity will go up against a chef and sommelier to blind taste five wines.

The evening begins with a quick how-to-blind-taste wine tutorial from Pender and then the game is on.

The wine celebrity competing in Penticton is Sandra Oldfield. She pioneered sustainable winemaking in B.C., built Tinhorn Creek Winery and runs the Fortify Conference as well as the popular industry #bcwinechat on Twitter.

Fortify is an artisan fermenters and distillers business conference and tradeshow that will take place this year at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre in November.

The first in the series of tasting games took place Tuesday in Oliver with the second scheduled for Kelowna on May 7, with the finale set for Kelowna on May 21.

READ ALSO: 5 roses to try this spring

During the events, the wine experts will debate what they taste in the glass on stage and people can expect some heated discussions and a few bluffs as the experts use their wine savvy to guess the mystery wine.

Audience members will do the same and at the end of the night what was in the glasses will be revealed and the top scoring wine celebrity and audience member will earn the right to compete on stage in the finale in Kelowna.

READ ALSO: Okanagan Taste: Time to get your game on

The title of Best Wine Taster in B.C. is up for grabs and anyone can win.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Okanagan College viticulture program and the Start Fresh Kitchen cooking school.

Tickets are available at https://tastinggames.ca.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Christina Hartigan is the winner of the 2019 Sommelier of the Year Tasting is a celebrity judge at the Penticton event. (Submitted photo)

Award-winning chef and sommelier Mark Filatow is the third celebrity judge for the Penticton Tasting Games event. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Shakespeare Fest sees students from across B.C. ‘play on’ in Okanagan

Just Posted

QC food bank needs cash

Feed the People program shuts down for month of May

Repen: FOI data proves Telkwans being ripped off by ICBC

Former Telkwa mayor received a response from ICBC and says the results don’t look good for residents

Fires still burning near Telegraph Creek

BC Wildfire Service assures residents of a proactive plan heading into wildfire season

Northwest B.C. leaders divided over oil tanker ban

Senate hearings in Prince Rupert and Terrace show Bill C-48 is at a crossroads

Northwest entrepreneurs pitch their plans for cash prizes

ThriveNorth announces 12 finalists in this year’s business challenge

What’s age got to do with it? B.C. couple with 45-year gap talks happy marriage

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Freeland she singled out white supremacy as the greatest security threat facing the world

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening in B.C.

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

Early data suggests no post-legalization spike in drug-impaired driving charges

Many police departments are prioritizing investigations related to drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine

WATCH: South Vancouver Island shooting an ‘isolated and targeted’ incident, say police

One person in custody, another fled following shooting and crash on West Shore

Woe, Canada: Bruins down Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7

No Canadian teams left in Stanley Cup playoffs

Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

New survey looks at public opinion around government’s role in forcing immunizations

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Most Read