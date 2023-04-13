(Bass Coast/Black Press file photo)

(Bass Coast/Black Press file photo)

French DJ Clozee to headline Bass Coast in Merritt

Lineup announced for annual music fest

Electronic music fans from across the province and beyond, welcome back to Merritt.

The lineup for the popular Bass Coast music fest was announced on April 13, with French DJ Clozee taking the stage as the headliner.

The festival was reinstated in 2022 after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.

Bass Coast will not be sharing the spotlight this summer with Merritt’s other big music fest, Rockin’ River, which was announced as cancelled this year in January due to financial issues as well as those related to the pandemic.

The event runs July 7-10 this year, and tickets can be found at basscoast.ca.

READ MORE: More space needed for pickleball in Kelowna

READ MORE: Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ConcertsLive musicMerritt

Previous story
‘Canada’s Drag Race’ slays reality rivals, ‘Paw Patrol’ top dog among kids TV at CSAs

Just Posted

Departure board at Northwest Regional Airport, April 13, 3:43 p.m. showing cancelled flights due to volcanic ash from an eruption in Russia. (Viktor Elias photo)
BREAKING: Russian volcanic eruption disrupts flights to and from Northwest B.C.

Dawn Chetwynd a Mamma Mia! chorus member behind the scenes tries to make heads or tails of musical recitation. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Snapshots and shenanigans – behind the Prince Rupert Mamma Mia! Curtain

City of Prince Rupert staff and councillors listen to the snapshot presentation on April 11, at a public input session of the draft 2023 budget where it was announced the proposed 15.7 percent tax increase has been decreased 12.5 per cent. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
City of Prince Rupert proposed 15.7 % tax increase decreases to 12.5 %

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, attempts to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym en route to the championship. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Nisga’a to host 2024 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Terrace