Generations celebrate Midsummer Festival’s 40th anniversary

Alex Cuba, shown here with twin brother Adonis Puentes on bongos, headlined the Saturday night show during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) A youth gives a younger sibling a wagon ride during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) A craftsman plies his trade during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) From left, Alex Cuba performs with his brother Adonis Puentes, father Valentín Puentes and mother Maria Del Carmen during his Saturday (July 1) performance at the Midsummer Music Festival. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Colourfully decorated umbrellas were a highly visible feature of the 2023 Midsummer Music Festival June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) The crafts fair at the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) The bungee area was a popular attraction for the little ones at the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) The Beatnix make a return performance to the Midsummer Music Festival after a 25 (or so) year absence. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) The Beatnix make a return performance to the Midsummer Music Festival after a 25 (or so) year absence. Picture Richard Jenne, right and Paul Glover. Background: Jake Jenne. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) The 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2 featured both jamming and quiet camping zones. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Eric the juggler was a roaming attraction at the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) The Infirmary rocks Stage 3 during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) The Infirmary rocks Stage 3 during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Kim Gouchie performs on the Main Stage during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Estoban performs on the Tweener stage during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Alex Cuba, right, with brother Adonis Puentes and drummer Alain Berge perform during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) An impromptu conga line weaves its way through the Main Stage crowd during performances Saturday (July 1) evening. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Crowds returned to pre-COVID levels during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media) Alex Cuba, right, with drummer Alain Berge perform during the 40th Midsummer Music Festival in Smithers June 30 to July 2. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

For the first time in several years, the atmosphere at the Midsummer Music Festival really felt like pre-COVID times.

The 40th anniversary of the homegrown festival in Smithers also took on an impromptu generational theme June 30 – July 2.

On opening day, perennial headliner and local favourite Mark Perry took to the main stage at 8 p.m. followed by his daughter MIP at midnight who rocked out the crowd with her MIP Power Trio.

On Saturday night, it was Alex Cuba’s turn to pull out the family ties in his headlining performance. The Grammy and multiple Juno award-winning Smithers Latin artist, performing a full show for the first time in many years in his home town, welcomed his mother Maria Del Carmen, father Valentín Puentes and twin brother Adonis Puentes to the main stage at the fall fairgrounds.

It was a very special moment in a weekend filled with special moments.

Another was the reappearance of the Beatnix, an almost all-percussion band featuring founders and Smithers music royalty Richard Jenne, Paul Glover and Paul Dwyer along with Richard’s son Jake Jenne and bassist Ian Olmstead, that some 20-plus years ago was a mainstay of the live music scene in Smithers.

Glover quipped that when they were asked to play, they wondered if they still had it, and their friends wondered if they still had it.

The jam-packed main stage audience concluded they did, indeed, still have it.

Yet another was honouring Midsummer mainstay and founder of Norma’s Ark (now The Ark) Playday Centre founder Norma Stokes for her 35 years of working with generations of Bulkley Valley children.

Over the course of the weekend, there were 81 official performances on five stages including the Main Stage, Stage 3, 4-H Barn, Kids Stage, Jam Zone and Tweener stage.

The music spanned the spectrum of genres from First Nations drummers to alternative punk-funk to electronic dance music mixed in with the more traditional folk styles harkening to the now four-decade roots of Midsummer.

tag



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FestivalLive musicSmithers