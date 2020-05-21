Haida Gwaii-based writer Susan Musgrave is pictured in Victoria in summer 2019. On Friday, May 15, 2020, it was announced that Musgrave won third place in the 2020 Fish Poetry Prize contest. (Regina Akhankina/Submitted photo)

Haida Gwaii writer takes home third prize in international poetry contest

Susan Musgrave announced as top 10 winner of 2020 Fish Poetry Prize for poem ‘Wild and Alone’

A writer who lives on Haida Gwaii recently took home third place in an international poetry contest.

On May 15, Susan Musgrave’s poem “Wild and Alone” was announced as one of the top 10 winners of the 2020 Fish Poetry Prize, put on by the Fish Publishing company in Ireland.

The poem was chosen by American poet and returning judge Billy Collins from more than 1,900 entries, so when Musgrave found out that she had won third prize along with 200 euros, she told the Observer she was “shocked.”

ALSO READ: “Oona River Poems” captures northwest B.C.’s landscapes

Musgrave said the winning poem is about a domestic argument, and although it may not be available to share until after the top 10 winners are published in an anthology this July, Collins did provide some comments about the work on the Fish Publishing website.

“Only the clear-eyed can write soberly of a domestic argument, and here the poet resists theatrics for the ordinary details of the scene, except perhaps for the copy of Lowry flying into the flames,” Collins wrote. “To learn from a mouse is the poem’s quirky but humble settlement.”

ALSO READ: Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

Musgrave also told the Observer that she entered the contest on the day it closed, which was March 31, on the advice of former Haida Gwaii resident Angela Long.

Long won an honorary mention in the contest for her poem, “On Reading Ecclesiastes 5 at St. Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral.”

“A meditation, as the title tells us, on the weight of the church measured in granite, until the poem slips into an elegy for a mother, who ends the poem beautifully almost hypnotically with her endless peeling,” Collins wrote of Long’s poem.

ALSO READ: Musgrave in running for GG’s award

Musgrave has published more than 30 books and teaches poetry as part of the University of British Columbia Optional Residency MFA in Creative Writing Program.

Her most recent poetry book is “Origami Dove” and in 2015, she published “A Taste of Haida Gwaii: Food Gathering and Feasting at the Edge of the World.”

She also owns and manages the Copper Beech House in Masset.

The Fish Anthology 2020 was to be launched as part of the West Cork Literary Festival in July, but the festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and culture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian stars to appear in ‘Unsinkable Youth’ to support Kids Help Phone

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii writer takes home third prize in international poetry contest

Susan Musgrave announced as top 10 winner of 2020 Fish Poetry Prize for poem ‘Wild and Alone’

Gwaii Trust increases COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to half a million dollars

Over 25 grants totalling more than $400,000 already given out for local COVID-19 response

Haida Gwaii ‘ninjas’ combat COVID-19 blues with care packages

More than 700 residents have joined ‘Care Ninjas’ Facebook group since May 14

Shoreline cleanup, sampling complete following Dinan Bay diesel spill

Assistant professor at SFU provides general insight into diesel spills, impacts

COVID-19: Gwaii Haanas will remain closed until at least June 30

Some other national parks and historic sites set to partially reopen by June 1

VIDEO: Mother-in-law, daughter-in-law accordion duo spreads cheer in Queen Charlotte

Nettie Harder and daughter-in-law Heather make up ‘The Discordions’

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

Canfor announces permanent closure of Isle Pierre Mill

The company also announced curtailments at their pulp mills in Prince George.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Most Read