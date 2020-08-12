Haida GwaiIdol organizer says premiere may include special guest performance

Lineup includes musicians, dancer, comedian and more; One of the judges ‘may do a guest performance’

A comedy act, dancer and pianist are just a few of the performers expected to share their talent during the online premiere of Haida GwaiIdol next Thursday (Aug. 20).

Eve Stanger, who provides development services for the Village of Queen Charlotte, told the Observer she had originally planned to launch the “all talents, all ages, all communities” event later in the year, but decided to do it a bit sooner because “we all needed something fun to look forward to” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Aug. 12, eight acts had registered for the live Zoom and Facebook event — a good variety with some singers as well as a dancer, music producer, pianist and comedian.

To register before the deadline of Friday (Aug. 14), email development@queencharlotte.ca with your details, preferred date to perform and if you want to enter live or send in a pre-recorded video.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

The judges for the event will be Village of Queen Charlotte councillors Lisa Pineault and Jesse Embree, as well as Mayor Kris Olsen, who will also be the host.

“One of them may do a guest performance,” Stanger said.

Like on the television series American Idol, she said the judges will have a discussion and comment on each act. However, the audience will decide the winners by way of an online poll.

The prizes for first, second and third place will be $250, $200 and $100, respectively.

Stanger said the last GwaiiIdol event was held in 2016 in Spirit Square.

Do you have something we should report on? Email:

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Queen Charlotte