Haida GwaiIdol organizer says premiere may include special guest performance

Lineup includes musicians, dancer, comedian and more; One of the judges ‘may do a guest performance’

A comedy act, dancer and pianist are just a few of the performers expected to share their talent during the online premiere of Haida GwaiIdol next Thursday (Aug. 20).

Eve Stanger, who provides development services for the Village of Queen Charlotte, told the Observer she had originally planned to launch the “all talents, all ages, all communities” event later in the year, but decided to do it a bit sooner because “we all needed something fun to look forward to” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Aug. 12, eight acts had registered for the live Zoom and Facebook event — a good variety with some singers as well as a dancer, music producer, pianist and comedian.

To register before the deadline of Friday (Aug. 14), email development@queencharlotte.ca with your details, preferred date to perform and if you want to enter live or send in a pre-recorded video.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

The judges for the event will be Village of Queen Charlotte councillors Lisa Pineault and Jesse Embree, as well as Mayor Kris Olsen, who will also be the host.

“One of them may do a guest performance,” Stanger said.

Like on the television series American Idol, she said the judges will have a discussion and comment on each act. However, the audience will decide the winners by way of an online poll.

The prizes for first, second and third place will be $250, $200 and $100, respectively.

Stanger said the last GwaiiIdol event was held in 2016 in Spirit Square.

Do you have something we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Queen Charlotte

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 could mean curtains for film and TV extras

Just Posted

Haida GwaiIdol organizer says premiere may include special guest performance

Lineup includes musicians, dancer, comedian and more; One of the judges ‘may do a guest performance’

Rennell Sound road access to be closed over Labour Day weekend

Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District temporarily closing Rennell Road Aug. 31 to Sept. 7

Regional district requests review of Tlell, Tow Hill speed limits

Electoral Area Advisory Committee recommended request ‘to make sure everybody’s safe’

Haida Gwaii resident upcycles glass into ‘quarantini’ tumblers

Faye Laidlaw of Queen Charlotte making tumblers, candleholders to keep glass out of landfill

Power restored for more than 1,300 BC Hydro customers impacted by outage

Outages left hundreds of BC Hydro customers on Haida Gwaii without power on Aug. 9

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Funding to support early reclamation work at acid leaking B.C. mine

B.C Government committing up to $1.575 million for Tulsequah Chief Mine site

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups

Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows

SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name

The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago

New Tory leader must build a strong team in Commons and for the campaign: Scheer

Scheer marked his final day in the House of Commons today as leader of the Opposition

B.C. to hire 500 more COVID-19 contact tracers ahead of fall

Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

We were a bit tone deaf: Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Most Read