Festival goers get ready, Intertidal Music Festival is back for another year. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Intertidal Music Festival back for round two

More than 20 performances throughout the day at the North Pacific Cannery on July 21

The Intertidal Music Festival is returning on July 21 after a successful inaugural year in 2017.

Event organizer Steve Milum said the event attracted more than 800 people last year, and the committee hopes to see that number increase to more than 1,000 people this time around.

READ and Watch More: This Week Podcast episode 93 – Intertidal Music Festival Special

There will be more than 20 performances on three different stages at the historic North Pacific Cannery on July 21, highlighted by headliners Dazed n Amused and The Racket.

“[There’ll be] different genres all over and different set lengths so you should be able to catch everyone,” Milum said. “It’ll be good.”

Dazed n Amused are an all-female Led Zepplin tribute band based out of Vancouver, B.C.

The Racket are headlining the festival for the second year in a row. The Smithers-based trio has been playing together for more than six years and bring a mix of heavy rock and melodic love ballads to their performances on stage.

Other performances include Wii Gisgwilgwelk (Big Northern Lights) Dancers, Li’l Kiki, Jimmy and the Wolf, The Surfin’ Dudes, Frances & Sarah, The Brazen Harlots, Men Who Listen, Just Showed Up, Aja & Alley, The Fictional Kings, Dan Sklapsky AKA Slap-Shott & George Stokes, Brad Reddekopp, Replica, The Electric Hotflash, The Dearly Departed, Mark Ciccone, Tony Harmel, and more.

Opening ceremonies for the event begin at noon with music starting at 1 p.m and continuing until 10 p.m.. Like last year’s festival, there will be a free yoga session from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. either in the net loft or outside on the working dock if weather permits. There will also be a children’s station with face painting, colouring and other activities available for families as well as multiple food trucks on location to provide refreshments and a beer gardens hosted by The Wheelhouse Brewing Company.

READ MORE: VIDEO and Photos – 2017 Intertidal Music Festival

Shuttle buses (shuttle fares are included in the ticket price) will run from the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre to the music festival every 15 minutes starting at 9:30 a.m., and the drive safe program will also be provided by the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

Admission to the event costs $40 for adults, $25 for youth (ages 6-18), $80 for families (2 adults + 3 youth) and is free for children aged five years old and younger.

Tickets can be purchased at www.intertidalfest.ca/tickets or at the Argosy on Third Avenue in Prince Rupert.

For more information, visit www.intertidalfest.ca


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Reviews are in for B.C.-shot ‘Skyscraper’ action movie

Just Posted

Grade 9s on Gwaii Haanas trip visit “the best spot on Haida Gwaii”

Now in its fourth year, Grade 9 trip gives Haida Gwaii youth a chance to visit Tanu and Windy Bay

Live-streaming ancient undersea volcanoes in HD

16-day expedition maps SG̱aan Ḵinghlas-Bowie, Dellwood, and Explorer seamounts

A pirate party for skateboarding scallywags

With a skateboard ramp and all-islands music line-up, Saturday fundraiser gets Skate Society rolling

Tlellagraph: Connecting threads of history on Beitush Road

From Tlell to North Dakota to the Great War, history strengthens the connection to home

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Northern B.C. cadet goes from English Channel to BC Summer Games

Amber Ly is taking her experience aboard the tall ship Royalist with to Cowichan July 19-22

Intertidal Music Festival back for round two

More than 20 performances throughout the day at the North Pacific Cannery on July 21

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Air quality statement warns of smoky air for Kamloops area

Environment ministry says area on north side of Thompson River may be affected by wildfire smoke

Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

Russian protest group claimed responsibility after four people ran onto field in police uniforms

Fans party on Montreal streets after French World Cup win

To city is home to nearly 57,000 French nationals

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Drawing on decades of research — the report lists 50 pages of citations

Most Read

  • Intertidal Music Festival back for round two

    More than 20 performances throughout the day at the North Pacific Cannery on July 21