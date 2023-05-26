Canadian R&B singer Jully Black (centre) was honoured at an AFN Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa, Monday, April 3, 2023 for making an appreciated tweak to the Canadian national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah in February. Black was presented with an eagle feather and wrapped with a blanket during a Blanketing Ceremony by AFN Knowledge Keepers and National Chief RoseAnne Archibald. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AFN-Fred Cattroll **MANDATORY CREDIT **

Jully Black, Bret Hart among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees getting their stars

Canada’s Walk of Fame has inducted more than 200 people over the past 25 years

Movie star Keanu Reeves, singer Jully Black and retired professional wrestler Bret Hart are among the famous Canadians expected to be immortalized on Canada’s Walk of Fame today.

The special ceremony for the new sidewalk stars is also set to recognize actor Graham Greene, entrepreneur Ajay Virmani, singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn, track and field athlete Damian Warner and retired senator Lt.-Gen. Romeo Dallaire.

Posthumous Walk of Fame stars are also planned for Canada’s “first lady of blues” Salome Bey, media mogul Allan Slaight and members of the team that discovered insulin a century ago: Frederick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod and James Collip.

Black, Hart, Virmani and Greene were scheduled to attend the ceremony in Toronto’s Entertainment District.

Bey’s family members, along with descendants of Banting and Best, were also set to attend.

They are all inductees from the Walk of Fame’s class of 2020/2021.

Canada’s Walk of Fame, which celebrates the impact of Canadians’ accomplishments, has inducted more than 200 people over the past 25 years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Céline Dion cancels European concerts ‘until I’m really ready to be back on stage’

Just Posted

Juno award-winning Canadian band 54-40 will play at the Lester Center as part of the 2023-2024 season lineup on Oct. 20, 21. (Photo: Supplied)
54-40 on its way for 2023-2024 season at Lester Centre in Prince Rupert

A sign on 9th Ave. West on May 24, notifies residents of a proposed zoning bylaw change to allow for a multi-unit housing development project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Zoning bylaws amendments proposed for 40-unit residential complex in Prince Rupert

RCMP Const. Bryce Saunders and Const. Brody Hemrich stand in front of the brass memorial plaque in Service Park, which honours two Prince Rupert police officers slain in the line of duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Service Park – a living, breathing reminder of two slain Prince Rupeert police officers

Marvin Grant Quock is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP's Wanted Wednesday for May 31. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.