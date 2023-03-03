Kardinal Offishall poses for a photograph in Toronto, on Friday, January 13, 2023. Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty are set to lead viewers through a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary at the Juno Awards on March 13. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Kardinal Offishall poses for a photograph in Toronto, on Friday, January 13, 2023. Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty are set to lead viewers through a celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary at the Juno Awards on March 13. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Juno Awards to mark hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with Kardinal Offishall, Haviah Mighty

Toronto rappers Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty will lead viewers as MCs

Canada’s role in 50 years of hip-hop history will get a spotlight on this year’s Juno Awards broadcast.

Organizers of the homegrown music celebration say they’ve booked Toronto rappers Kardinal Offishall and Haviah Mighty as MCs to lead viewers through a tribute to the country’s place in the music genre.

The performance will include appearances by “Let’s Ride” rapper Choclair, “Let Your Backbone Slide” hitmaker Maestro Fresh Wes and 1990s hip-hop duo Dream Warriors, known for “My Definition of a Boombastic Jazz Style.”

Others set to appear include female hip-hop pioneers Michie Mee and DJ Mel Boogie as well as relative newcomer Tobi.

The showcase of hip-hop history is written and produced by Kardinal and Joanne Gairy, the Toronto actress and hip-hop poet known as Jemeni.

The Juno Awards take place March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place, and air on CBC-TV and CBC Gem.

Nine-time Juno winner Avril Lavigne, who’s up for five awards this year, will be among the presenters, alongside other new additions that include singers Lauren Spencer Smith, Jessie Reyez and “Kim’s Convenience” actor Andrew Phung.

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees Nickelback will be toasted on the show by Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid before the band performs a medley of their hits.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

Pop Music

