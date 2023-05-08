Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That perform during a concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. It’s one of several events over a three-day weekend of celebrations. (Arthur Edwards/The Sun via AP, Pool)

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That perform during a concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. It’s one of several events over a three-day weekend of celebrations. (Arthur Edwards/The Sun via AP, Pool)

King Charles III makes virtual appearance on ‘American Idol’

Concert held day after coronation spectacle had the newly crowned monarch swaying to the music

King Charles III made a cameo appearance on “American Idol” after the royal coronation concert in his honor.

Charles and Queen Camilla walked into a room at Windsor Castle on Sunday where “Idol” judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry — who performed at the concert of eclectic acts — were appearing virtually on the talent show.

The king, wearing a dark blue suit and tie, named-checked one of Richie’s signature songs, which he performed at the show, asking if he was planning to do this “All Night Long.”

“I just wanted to check how long you’ll be using this room,” Charles joked.

The audience laughed.

The concert the day after the gilded coronation spectacle had the newly crowned monarch and his wife on their feet at one point swaying to the music. Other members of the royal family, including 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince George, 9, waved Union flags along with a crowd of some 20,000 gathered on the castle’s east terrace.

Charlotte and her mother, Kate, the Princess of Wales, sang along as Perry, dressed in a gold foil ball gown, performed her pop hit “Roar.”

“Top Gun” star Tom Cruise appeared in a recorded video message, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.” The mixed program also saw performances by the Royal Ballet, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and British band Take That.

Even Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made an appearance, joking with host Hugh Bonneville.

Richie and Perry, who are judges on “Idol” and were replaced for the episode by Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran, were on camera in a room in the castle with dark red drapes and golden arm chairs when the king and queen entered.

Richie feigned surprise and told the U.S. audience that he and Perry needed to vacate the room immediately.

The king thanked Richie and Perry for a “brilliant performance.”

“It’s a great treat to have you both here,” he said.

Camilla, in a bright blue jacket, gave them high marks: “Fantastic, absolutely fantastic.”

Charles was not the only member of the royal family to make a joke of one of Richie’s most popular tunes.

Prince William, heir to the throne, before delivering a heartfelt speech telling his father, “Pa, we are all so proud of you,” promised the audience that, unlike Richie, he wouldn’t go on “All Night Long.”

—Brian Melley And Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

READ MORE: King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Nicole Scherzinger performs during a concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. It’s one of several events over a three-day weekend of celebrations. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

