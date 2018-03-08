Mark Perry’s Smithers album release concert is Saturday. Marie Perry photo

Mark Perry’s 11th album release tour

Mark Perry is travelling the province to celebrate the release of his new album, Right Here.

Smithers-based Singer-Songwriter Mark Perry is fired up to release his new album, Right Here, in a string of concerts throughout B.C. this spring and summer.

Perry’s album release concerts start in the Northwest this Friday, March 9 in Terrace, followed by concerts in Smithers on Saturday, March 10, Houston March 16, Burns Lake Apr. 21, Prince Rupert Apr. 28, and Kitimat Apr. 29.

He then heads down to Vancouver Island in August and over to Haida Gwaii for the Edge of the World Festival Aug. 10-12.

This is Mark’s 11th album since he started recording and performing two decades ago.

From climbing mountain peaks to floating the Skeena River to cheering on the Moricetown Cubs in a baseball game, Perry’s new album invites you on a thoughtful roadtrip through life in the Northwest.

“Somewhere along this songwriting journey, I started celebrating our own landscape and people,” said Perry. “I’m proud to say this album has the Pacific Northwest running right through it. We have an incredible, beautiful, soulful landscape and people to draw inspiration from.”

In talking about the creative output, Perry said “The songwriting is what I treasure most when I do a project. Does every song have something real, that you can grasp? I love that inward, outward search…”

Right Here was recorded in Whitehorse and Smithers with Jordy Walker (Old Cabin, Jordy Walker Music) and a circle of exquisitely-talented musicians including Tobin Frank (Spirit of the West), Rachelle van Zanten (RVZ), Ian Olmstead (Alex Cuba band), Mark Thibeault (Rayco Resophonics), mip (mip Power Trio), Kiri Daust and others. All of them are, or once were, authentically Smithereen (i.e. they live(d) “right here” in Smithers).

“I have a personal connection with all the players and singers on this project,” said Perry. “They all care and I believe brought something really special to this recording.”

In between working on trains and raising a family, Perry has made impressive forays into the performing world — starting in the 1990s when Canadian Folk legend Connie Kaldor invited him to tour with her.

Since then, he’s recorded with some of his favourite folk musicians including Roy Forbes (BIM), Shari Ulrich, and Steve Dawson. With his new album, Right Here, Mark and bandmates are fueled up and touring again with full force.

Previous story
‘Shape of Water’ Oscars wins called a ‘watershed moment’ for Canadian film

Just Posted

Women who feed the islands

Celebrating women’s efforts as foragers, farmers, and pillars of food security on Haida Gwaii

Newborn orca carcass found at Copper Bay

Evan Quaas was walking along Copper Bay on Sunday morning when he… Continue reading

Australian company ends Grassy Point LNG project

Another liquefied natural gas project on the North Coast, B.C. ends its commitment

New Skidegate Co-op is a go

Haida Gwaii Co-op members vote 92 per cent in favour of increased loan to build the new store

In Pictures: Basketball Day

Elementary school students from across Haida Gwaii played a full day of… Continue reading

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Most Read

  • Mark Perry’s 11th album release tour

    Mark Perry is travelling the province to celebrate the release of his new album, Right Here.