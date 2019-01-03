FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2016 file photo, Ben Stiller poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “Zoolander No.2,” in London. In an essay posted Tuesday, Oct. 4, on the website Medium, Stiller revealed that he battled prostate cancer in 2014, and he credits the test that diagnosed the cancer with saving his life. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller among Golden Globe presenters

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller and Idris Elba are among the first presenters announced for next month’s Golden Globe Awards.

Other presenters announced Thursday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dick Van Dyke, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chrissy Metz, Felicity Huffman and Mike Myers.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards that will air Sunday on NBC.

The Globes show is also adding the Carol Burnett Award, an accolade that focuses on life achievement in television. The inaugural award will go to the 85-year-old Burnett, a five-time Globes winner.

READ MORE: Dick Cheney biopic ‘Vice’ tops Golden Globes nominations

Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade for film. The 69-year-old actor won a Globe in 2010 for his role in “Crazy Heart.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard marries on New Year’s Eve in Vancouver

Just Posted

Tax change triggers tricky debate on politicians’ pay

Like running the vacuum or taking long drives to nowhere, talking tax… Continue reading

On the Wing — Christmas Bird Count #2: Tlell

By Margo Hearne We got blasted by a southeaster most of the… Continue reading

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

LNG pressure builds on B.C.’s minority government in 2019

Greenhouse gases, Nanaimo by-election add to tension in B.C. legislature

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

Gordon Wilson $5M libel lawsuit against Surrey MLA, B.C. premier, to be heard in April 2020

The trial is expected to run for 10 weeks

Manitoba owners aim for world’s largest snow maze

Possibly the most Canadian thing you’ll see all year

B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

Avalanche Canada calling for heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds

B.C. daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments with provincial childcare program

Amanda Worms of Little Owl Academy has not received subsidy payments on time for months

More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

Photos taken of a southern resident orca known as J17 showed the female has ‘peanut head’

Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Western Canada struggles with declining moose, caribou populations

B.C. man sought after gifts, stockings stolen on Christmas morning

Twenty-year-old Nanaimo man wanted in connection with Dec. 25 break-in and theft

Health authority denies wrongdoing in B.C. toddler’s death at daycare

The 16-month-old, also known as Baby Mac, died in January 2017 at Olive Branch Daycare in Vancouver

Most Read