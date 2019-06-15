New exhibit at Haida Gwaii Heritage Centre, Kay Llnagaay

Ubiquitous Cocoons: My metamorphosing life by Kathy Pick opened at the Haida Heritage Centre a Kay Llnagaay and will be running until Sept. 1, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Jisgang Nika Collison)

Ubiquitous Cocoons: My metamorphosing life by Kathy Pick opened at the Haida Heritage Centre a Kay Llnagaay and will be running until September 1, 2019.

“Kathy Pick provides a meditative platform on which to consider oneself. She asks, how can one address and express these relationships to others?” said Jisgang Nika Collison executive director and curator of the Haida Gwaii Museum at Kay Llnagaay.

Kathy Pick was born in Australia, following in a long line of market gardeners. She arrived on Haida Gwaii in 1971 and has been a driver of the Haida Gwaii art scene. Her practice has expanded over the years with shows nationally and internationally.

Pick has received numerous awards that have supported her unique pursuit of making art on the Islands—Canada Council, Vancouver Foundation, the Gwaii Trust and the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Award (2001). Her most recent being a grant from the BC Arts Council this year which allowed her to expressly focus on this exhibition.

“It is said that an environment shapes identity. Haida Gwaii certainly shapes those of us who call this place home, and in many ways its visitors, too. In what must be similar to that mysterious process, Kathy Pick somehow also transforms the way we see the world – both those who live here and those who alight for a time, however fleeting that time might be,” said Collison.

