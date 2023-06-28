‘Our Planet II’ Netflix series includes tadpole segment by B.C. filmmakers

Tadpoles: The Big Little Migration, a movie shot on Vancouver Island, documents the daily migration of the western toad tadpoles. It is now being featured in a new Netflix series. Photo courtesy Maxwel Hohn.

The migration of tadpoles on Vancouver Island is getting worldwide exposure on one the world’s biggest platforms.

Netflix’s recently released Our Planet II series features a B.C. segment based on the film Tadpoles: The Big Little Migration, produced by two Vancouver Island filmmakers – Maxwel Hohn and Russell Clark.

Hohn and Clark, wildlife filmmakers based in Comox Valley, gained international recognition with their 2020 short film. The mini natural history documentary was a viral sensation and won multiple awards, including a much coveted Jackson Wild Award. Since then, Hohn has received inquiries from production companies worldwide interested in retelling the story for an international audience.

“The response to our short film was beyond my expectations,” said Hohn. “It reached a global audience and is now being used in elementary schools across North America to educate children about the unique ecosystems in our own backyards. Tadpoles resonate with our childhood memories, and that emotional connection really struck a chord with people.

“I received many inquiries to re-film the sequence, and after careful consideration, I decided to work on the sequel to Our Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

“I spent several weeks in the same B.C. lake — a place I hold very close to my heart on Vancouver Island — filming the tadpoles’ daily migration in more detail than ever before. It was an exciting challenge for me to re-film it, with more experience under my belt, better equipment, and knowing Sir David’s voice would accompany my shots, it was a real privilege.”

Our Planet II was released on Netflix on June 14. It is a four-part series produced by Silverback Films. Following the success of Our Planet, which garnered over 100 million views since its release in April 2019, Our Planet II continues to captivate audiences with its awe-inspiring stories.

Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of animal migrations, exploring the hows and whys behind these incredible journeys. Through breathtaking cinematography, the series brings to life some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world.

“From a small passion project, to one of the world’s biggest wildlife series – narrated by Sir David Attenborough – I couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Hohn. “It’s an absolute dream come true!”

Since producing the multi-award winning short, both filmmakers have received Emmy nominations for their work on Netflix’s Island of the Sea Wolves, and continue to work on multiple natural history productions for Canadian and international broadcast.

