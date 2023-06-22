This year’s contestants on The Amazing Race Canada say they’re hitting the road to inspire members of their communities. CTV says racers include Paralympic Gold medalist Tyler Turner and his girlfriend Kayleen Vanderree, shown in a handout photo, who want to show that disabled people can “take home the gold.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CTV

This year’s contestants on The Amazing Race Canada say they’re hitting the road to inspire members of their communities. CTV says racers include Paralympic Gold medalist Tyler Turner and his girlfriend Kayleen Vanderree, shown in a handout photo, who want to show that disabled people can “take home the gold.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CTV

Paralympian, other advocates set to hit the road for ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Season 9 set to air on Tuesdays, starting July 4

This year’s contestants on “The Amazing Race Canada” say they’re hitting the road to inspire members of their communities.

CTV says teams include Paralympic Gold medallist Tyler Turner and his girlfriend Kayleen VanderRee, who want to show that disabled people can “take home the gold.”

Meanwhile, friends and “drag sisters” Jermaine Aranha and Justin Baird want to serve as an inspiration for other LGBTQ people.

Teammates Gail Kim and Gisele Shaw are friends and former and current pro-wrestlers who also say they’re racing for the LGBTQ community.

Two teams want to inspire Indigenous youth: siblings Shayla Oulette Stonechild and Joel Oulette, and couple Deven Condo-Mitchell and Amanda Larocque.

Season 9 of “The Amazing Race Canada” is set to air on Tuesdays, starting July 4.

Contestants also include: mental health advocates Ty Smith and Kat Kastner; YouTubers Derek Gottenbos and Jaspal Sidhu; friends Gracie Lowes and Lily Bateman; married couple Allie Seller and Eddie Parinas; and friends Ben Chutta and Anwar Ahmed.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vernon featured on Amazing Race Canada

Movies and TV

Previous story
Swifties hoping for Canadian shows left wanting as Taylor Swift skips Canada
Next story
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ sentiment

Just Posted

In a week-long operation, Terrace RCMP and the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET)’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) arrested several individuals and seized weapons, drugs, cash and more. (Black Press Media file photo)
BREAKING: Several arrests, seizures follow joint operation by Terrace RCMP and B.C.’s gang enforcement team

Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas at the Humboldt Forum in Germany with the JAJ mural for his new book. (Photo:supplied/Thilo Lenz)
Not all art is stolen – Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas

Saik’uz fire team pose for a photo after winning the qualifiers in Penticton earlier this year. Left to right: Caleb Nome, Deputy Chief Erik Johnny Marten, William Mole, Gilbert Vickers Jr., Brandon Thomas, team captain Jeremy Louie and Fire Chief Gilbert Vickers. (Submitted photo)
Saik’uz fire team to represent B.C. in national tournament

Ciro Panessa takes over as president and CEO of Northern Health on Sept. 5. (Contributed photo)
Northern Health names one of its own as new president