Wild Goat Surf, a movie filmed in Penticton, is set to premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 29. (Caitlyn Sponheimer/Facebook)

Wild Goat Surf, a movie filmed in Penticton, is set to premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 29. (Caitlyn Sponheimer/Facebook)

Penticton-based film selected to premiere at Vancouver International Film Festival

The movie will also be shown at the Calgary International Film Festival

A movie filmed in Penticton is ready to hit the big screen.

Wild Goat Surf, a film shot in Penticton last August and September, has been selected to premiere at the Vancouver and Calgary International Film Festivals (VIFF, CIFF).

The movie will be shown at the VIFF on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Rio Theatre at 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the International Village Cineplex at 3:45 p.m. At the CIFF, it will be available for viewing on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Eau Claire Market Cineplex.

The project was written, directed, and produced by Canadian filmmaker and actress Caitlyn Sponheimer, who also has a role in the movie. It’s a coming-of-age movie about a young girl who dreams of becoming a surfer, despite not living by the ocean.

READ MORE: Penticton to host BC Economic Summit for next 3 years

READ MORE: Taste of winter as snow falls on Apex Mountain

MoviesOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
B.C. couple edged in finale of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’
Next story
Amazon Prime Video users told to expect ads or extra charges

Just Posted

A photo of work in progress in 2019 on the Coastal Gas Link pipe which is meant to carry natural gas from Dawson Creek to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat. (File photo)
Workers’ strike notice threatens Coastal Gaslink Pipeline

The Coastal GasLink pipeline has been fined $340,000 by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office for issues related to erosion and sediment control. Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Coastal GasLink fined $340,000 for erosion, sediment control challenges

Quesnel River Pulp, one of two pulp plants in Quesnel owned by West Fraser, has been sold to Atlas Holdings and will now be operated by Alberta company Millar Western. (Tracey Roberts photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel pulp mill sold by West Fraser Timber

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?