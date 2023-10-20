Pop superstar Pink says she’s postponing two Vancouver shows this weekend due to a respiratory infection. Pink performs at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Pop superstar Pink says she’s postponing two Vancouver shows this weekend due to a respiratory infection. Pink performs at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Pink postpones Vancouver shows on doctor’s orders

Respiratory infection sidelines pop star, cancelled shows to be rescheduled

Pop superstar Pink is postponing two Vancouver concerts this weekend as she deals with a respiratory infection.

The “Trustfall” singer says she won’t take the stage Friday and Saturday at Rogers Arena under her doctor’s orders.

She added that concert promoter Live Nation is working on rescheduled dates for both shows.

The Thursday announcement, made on her social media platforms, came after Pink postponed two dates in Tacoma, Wash., this week for what she described as “family medical issues” that required “immediate attention.”

Her “Summer Carnival” tour, which is set to wrap up in Australia early next year, has attracted its share of attention in recent months.

At one show, a fan threw a bag purported to be filled with their dead mother’s ashes onto the stage.

READ ALSO: Hullo schedules special-event sailings for Guns N’ Roses, Pink and more

ConcertsPop Music

Previous story
Britney Spears’ book ‘The Woman In Me’ makes private details public, and public events personal

Just Posted

Ridley Island, just south of Prince Rupert, is set to see a massive industrial overhaul after the PRPA's awaited announcement on Oct. 19. (Photo: Supplied)
$750 million cargo logistics project announced for Prince Rupert port

College of New Caledonia CNC
College staff reach tentative deal with College of New Caledonia

FILE – Traffic is reflected in a rain covered car mirror as cars move through heavy rain in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. An atmospheric river packing “narrow bands of heavy precipitation” is forecast for parts of British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Wind, rain and potential flooding prompt warnings in B.C.

Members of the Gitxsan Huwilp Government march down Vancouver streets in protest of the RCMP’s C-IRG program (Gitxsan Photo Upload)
Gitxsan chiefs call for ban of RCMP Community-Industry Response Group