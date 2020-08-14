Circus Kalabant�� bring a dazzling display of skill and physical agility to the 28th Annual Roots and Blues Festival, August 13-16. (Contributed) Circus Kalabanté bring a dazzling display of skill and physical agility to the 28th Annual Roots and Blues Festival, August 13-16. (Contributed)

Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Tune in to Black Press Media to watch the festival live Aug. 14, 15 and 16

Tonight’s the night.

The 28th Annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues online festival will kick off, streaming for free, Aug. 14, across Black Press Media website platforms.

The online festival experience will showcase exclusive artist performances recorded specifically for the virtual festival broadcast, alongside previous year’s archival footage and greatest hits.

Starting at 7 p.m. The Altered State Festival will begin with performances by Steve Marrnier and Paul Reddick, Lunasa, Lil Jimmy Reed, Harry Manx and The Yaletown String Quartet, Oysterband, The Hamiltones, Stephen Fearing, Oktopus, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, The Paperboys, John Wort Hannam, Sam Lewis, New Orleans Suspects, Pharis & Jason Romero, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Kat Danser and Jim Guiboche, Cedric Burnside, and Michael Franti.

The online Roots and Blues festival experience will include two hours of programming Aug. 14, 15 and 16, and will be accessible for free to everyone at https://www.saobserver.net/roots-blues-festival/.

To learn more about the Salmon Arm Roots and blues Altered State Festival visit www.rootsandblues.ca.

READ MORE: Roots and Blues festival to kick off virtually on Friday

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Roots and Blues Festival

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stephenie Meyer says more ‘Twilight’ books are planned

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii doctor wins lifetime achievement award

Dr. Tracy Morton recognized by Rural Coordination Centre of BC

Haida hereditary leader attends first Prince Rupert totem pole raising in 30 years

Lead carver Lyle Campbell raised 40-foot memorial totem pole Aug. 11 in memory of his mother Alice

Province, feds, Wet’suwet’en announce progress in MOU talks

Community engagement process launched to implement northern B.C. First Nation’s rights and title

Haida GwaiIdol premiere may include special guest performance

Lineup includes musicians, dancer, comedian and more; One of the judges ‘may do a guest performance’

Rennell Sound road access to be closed over Labour Day weekend

Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District temporarily closing Rennell Road Aug. 31 to Sept. 7

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Hundreds of sea lions to be killed on Columbia River in effort to save endangered fish

Nearly 22,000 comments received during public review were opposed, fewer than 200 were for

B.C.’s fuel suppliers to publish prices to provide accountability: minister

Bruce Ralston says move will ensure industry publicly accountable for unexplained prices increases

Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Tune in to Black Press Media to watch the festival live Aug. 14, 15 and 16

Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

Missed rent payments because of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Most Read