Snotty Nose Rez Kids perform at the Polaris Music Prize Awards in Toronto on Monday, September 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Snotty Nose Rez Kids’ ‘Damn Right’ wins Prism Prize for top music video

The hip hop duo from northwest B.C. honoured at an awards bash Thursday

The music video for “Damn Right” by Snotty Nose Rez Kids and director Sterling Larose has won this year’s Prism Prize.

The hip hop duo from Kitamaat Village in northwest B.C. was honoured at an awards bash Thursday that announced the $20,000 purse.

Prize founder Louis Calabro praised the three-and-a-half minute video as a “visually stunning and colourful” homage to The Beatles.

The $5,000 audience award went to artist Dan Mangan and director Lester Lyons-Hookham for their music video “Fire Escape.”

Toronto-based director Sara Elgamal received the $2,500 Willie Dunn Award, given to a trailblazer in the Canadian music community.

It allows Elgamal to select an emerging Canadian creative to receive an additional $2,500. She chose Toronto-based producer Roya Del Sol.

The Prism Prize is a division of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, which also runs the Canadian Screen Awards.

The event also celebrated special award recipients including Canadian singer-songwriter Nemahsis, Montreal-based director Aimé Irabahaye and Montreal-based photographer and director Adrian Villagomez.

