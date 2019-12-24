Justin Bieber has delivered an early Christmas gift to his fans, revealing details on an upcoming album and North American tour. Singer Justin Bieber warms up prior to the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Sorry, not sorry: Justin Bieber announces new album, tour and documentary series

The video teases a clip of his R&B-flavoured single ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber delivered an early Christmas gift to fans on Tuesday, revealing details for an upcoming single, album and North American tour.

The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop superstar posted a video to his social media platforms titled “#Bieber2020,” which promised there’s plenty of new music to come in the new year.

The “super-trailer,” as he called it on Instagram, features Bieber emerging from a shack and setting forth along a dusty road towards a deserted gas station.

“As humans we are imperfect,” the 25-year-old singer says in a voiceover at the start of the clip.

“My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me.”

View this post on Instagram

#BIEBER2020 super-trailer on youtube now

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The video teases a clip of his R&B-flavoured single “Yummy,” due on Jan. 3, which will be followed by an album that’s yet to be titled. He also will release a documentary series about his career in 2020.

Bieber plans to launch a 45-show North American tour starting in Seattle on May 14. He’ll roll through Canada with four stops in Ottawa (Sept. 1), Quebec City (Sept. 3), Toronto (Sept. 10) and Montreal (Sept. 14).

The performer has been hinting at the next stage of his career since appearing with Ariana Grande at the Coachella music festival in April.

After that, he spent ample time on Instagram referencing the upcoming project, at one point telling his fans he would release a new album before Christmas if he got 20 million likes. He later deleted the post.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber working with YouTube on ‘top secret project’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian filmmakers worry Cineplex takeover signals new hurdles ahead

Just Posted

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

Tonight’s fireworks in Queen Charlotte postponed

Fireworks show rescheduled to ring in the new year

Safer connections between Port Clements, Tlell

Two older bridges along Highway 16 on Haida Gwaii replaced

Transport Canada to let Sandspit Inn run until September, SCS wants stable solution

Manager of Sandspit Inn may leave position over business’ uncertain future

Here comes Santa Claus: Track the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Queen Elizabeth II to admit ‘bumpy’ year in Christmas speech

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations

Escape of non-native salmon on B.C. coast puts farm phase-out plan in spotlight

Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Most Read