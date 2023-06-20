Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Swifties hoping for Canadian shows left wanting as Taylor Swift skips Canada

Swift hasn’t performed in Canada since 2018

Taylor Swift is giving Canadian fans the cold shoulder.

While many Swifties expected the “Anti-Hero” singer-songwriter might add local tour stops to her growing schedule, they were disappointed on Tuesday when a wave of nearly 40 new dates left out Canada.

Swift announced her Eras Tour — which began in March with dates across the United States — is heading overseas in 2024 with four nights at Japan’s Tokyo Dome, and two in London’s Wembley Stadium.

Some of the other countries added to the calendar include France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Austria, Germany, Poland, Portugal, and Singapore.

Swift’s tour will wind through Mexico, Argentina and Brazil later this year.

A representative for Universal Music Canada, which distributes her music domestically, did not respond to requests for comment.

Swift last played Canada when her Reputation Stadium Tour rolled through Toronto in 2018. One of the nights included a surprise appearance by Bryan Adams who sang his hit “Summer of ‘69” with her.

