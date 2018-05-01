Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

Whichever show garners the most Tony Award nominations on Tuesday will very likely sound familiar.

That’s because most of the leading candidates on Broadway stages these days are derived from a film, TV or music, including “Harry Potter,” ”Mean Girls,” ”Frozen,” ”SpongeBob SquarePants,” ”Summer,” ”Escape to Margaritaville” and “The Band’s Visit.”

Best new musical nominations are expected for “The Band’s Visit,” based on a 2007 Israeli film about an accidental clash of cultures, and Tina Fey’s “Mean Girls,” which she adapted from her much-beloved and oft-quoted 2004 high school comedy movie.

Other shows hoping to score a nomination in that category are the goofy undersea adaptation “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Disney’s retelling of “Frozen,” the Hal Prince revue “Prince of Broadway,” the Jimmy Buffet musical “Escape to Margaritaville” and “Summer,” about disco diva Donna Summer

Most observers believe J.K. Rowling’s latest “Harry Potter” offering will lead the best new play nominees. The two-part “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which picks up 19 years from where Rowling’s last novel left off and portrays Potter and his friends as grown-ups, won nine Olivier Awards in London before coming to America and bewitching critics and audiences alike.

Other best play candidates include “Farinelli and the King,” ”The Children,” ”Junk,” ”Meteor Shower,” ”Latin History for Morons,” ”John Lithgow: Stories by Heart” and “The Parisian Woman.”

“Carousel,” ”My Fair Lady” and “Once on This Island” will make up the best musical revival category, mostly because they’re only eligible nominees. The best play revival will probably be led by “Angels in America,” ”Three Tall Women” and “The Iceman Cometh.”

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night. While “Hamilton” was nominated for 16 awards in 2016 and went on to win 11, just last year “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” earned a leading 12 nominations but got just two technical awards on the big night.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘SpongeBob’ musical lead Tony nods

Just Posted

Husby wins injunction against protestors at Collison Point / St’alaa Kun

Husby Forest Products has won a court injunction against a logging protest… Continue reading

All-islands group to study animal bylaws and shelter

In his early years as Haida Gwaii’s first veterinarian, Don Richardson got… Continue reading

Masset boat ramp gets back in the groove

Boaters can once again use the public boat ramp in Masset Harbour… Continue reading

In memory: The Western Commander

She was a familiar face the length of B.C.’s coast for over 75-years afloat

Sky News: Halley’s shooting stardust and a bright view of Jupiter

By Samantha Bell The Eta Aquariid meteor shower takes place from April… Continue reading

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Liberal elections bill aimed at tighter rules on spending, fake news, privacy

There is currently no cap on the amount of money political parties can spend at that time

First Nations leaders debate Trudeau commitment to Indigenous rights

Leaders, chiefs, delegates gather in Quebec, for Assembly of First Nations annual special assembly

Carbon tax would cut 90M tonnes of emissions by 2022, government projects

13-page analysis also says a carbon price will cut about $2 billion from the Canadian economy

Tony Award nominations promise clash of big brands

Plenty of nominations don’t necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night

David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

Protesters say the school tax targets the elderly, not the rich

Breaking: Guilty pleas in gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday

Could Vancouver Island be the site of a future LNG export facility?

Vancouver-based Steelhead LNG and the Huu-ay-aht First Nation provided an update on the $10 billion development

Most Read