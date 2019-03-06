VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

78-year-old Ontario native says he wanted to give fans the news himself

Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

The Sudbury, Ont.-born game-show host announced the news in a video posted on the “Jeopardy!” YouTube channel on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. kid

Trebek says he wanted to announce the news himself to prevent fans “from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports.”

He acknowledges the prognosis for stage four pancreatic cancer “is not very encouraging.”

But he adds that he’s “going to fight this” and “going to keep working.”

The 78-year-old says with love, support and prayers, he plans “to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told — I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years,” he said jokingly in the video.

“So help me: keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Review: ‘Captain Marvel’ gets an average introduction

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii School District receives $530,000 from province

Upgrades planned for Sk’Aadgaa Naay Elementary, Gudangaay Tlaats’Gaa Naay Secondary

Tahltan woman appointed to Canada’s gun advisory committee

Christine Creyke will focus input from First Nations, northern and rural perspectives

Benefits alliance to hire full-time manager

Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance’s goal is more money from the province for local governments

Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

78-year-old Ontario native says he wanted to give fans the news himself

B.C. A&W helps keep homeless people warm

Restaurant offers daytime warmth, coffee for people who have no place else to go

2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder

Victim’s bank information used fraudulently across Island, Lower Mainland after disappearance

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie of Keremeos died with medical help on March 2 after amazing ‘farewell to this life’ party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

Most Read