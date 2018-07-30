Photo Credit: Gunter Kihpard / Area28.de

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Gunter Kiphard from Frankfurt created this stunning high definition video of a recent trip to Tofino and Ucluelet. At nine-minutes in length, his short includes humpback whales fluking and orcas swimming underneath the Zodiac.

The video is eloquently narrated as well.

“An eagle and a seagull are playing with each other and the wind,” Gunter Kiphard reads over an opening sequence.

Brian Congdon of Ucluelet’s Subtidal Adventures said Gunter’s West Coast experience is actually quite rare.

“We don’t see killer whales often. It’s an amazing experience, but it’s not a common thing that’s for sure.”

He said the 2018 whale watching season has been excellent.

“Everybody is busy. It’s been a good season in spite of the road closures,” said Congdon.

Previous story
Film crews to shoot Monkey Beach in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Just Posted

Logging blockade participants reunite 33 years later

Hundreds gathered at Old Massett including those who stood the line at Athlii Gwaii, Lyell Island

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Two Hooterville homes set for seizure

Two Haida Gwaii residents may end up homeless after province delivers trespass notice

Water restrictions in place for Village of Queen Charlotte

Water levels in the river have dropped due to hot and dry weather on Haida Gwaii

Large fires prohibited on Haida Gwaii as danger hits “high”

Province bans open burning and use of fireworks across the island, campfires are still allowed

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Seth Rogen could become voice of Toronto Transit too

The beloved Canadian actor has already signed on to replace Morgan Freeman’s voice on Vancouver buses and SkyTrains

Pulp mill struggles long-term, Premier John Horgan says

U.S. ‘assault’ on B.C.’s Catalyst Paper threatens workers, retirees

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

Most Read

  • WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

    German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.