What you need to know about Drake’s album ‘Scorpion’

Confessions, Canadian wonders and an unreleased Michael Jackson sample all part of latest album

Drake released his fifth album Scorpion on June 29.

The double-side rap and R&B album is the Toronto-based artist’s follow-up to ‘More Life’ released in 2016.

With 25 songs, Scorpion features artists including Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, but also has samples of the late Michael Jackson, as well as Mariah Carey and Lauryn Hill.

Since the release early Friday morning, social media users and ultra-Drake fans have been reeling over some of Drake’s confessions in the hour-and-a-half-long album.

From a secret son, to how the Canadian artist is impacted by internet trolls, fans are eating the lyrics up while others aren’t so sure.

The album is available on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music

On Apple Music, Drake wrote the editor’s note: “I hate when Drake raps. Drake sings too much. Drake is a pop artist. Drake doesn’t even write his own songs.

“Drake took an l. Drake didn’t start from the bottom. Drake is finished. I like Drake’s older stuff. Drake makes music for girls. Drake thinks he’s Jamaican. Drake is an actor. Drake changed. Anybody else > Drake …. Yeah yeah we know.”

Video by The Canadian Press.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

Just Posted

Queen Charlotte council gets feedback on regulating Airbnbs

Tofino’s ghost haunted a housing meeting about Airbnb-style rentals in Queen Charlotte… Continue reading

On the Wing: Fabulous birds and bears

By Margo Hearne A fabulous bird showed up on Haida Gwaii recently.… Continue reading

The Happy Clam — June 29, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

Husby defends its work at Collison Point / St’alaa Kun

Husby Forest Products stands by its work at Collison Point / St’alaa… Continue reading

In Pictures: A monumental Hospital Day

Raising the Skidegate Inlet Healing House Pole/Sahgwii X̲aana K̲aahlii Ngaaysdll Naay GyaaG̲ang

Singing secretary at B.C. elementary school goes viral

Maple Ridge school secretary gives her best rendition of Eta James’ At Last over the loud speaker

What you need to know about Drake’s album ‘Scorpion’

Confessions, Canadian wonders and an unreleased Michael Jackson sample all part of latest album

CONTAGION: Antibiotics in agriculture add to growing superbug threat

In India and Canada, farmers give animals antibiotics to fatten, prevent disease or treat sickness

Reilly throws 3 touchdowns, runs in another as Eskimos beat Lions

Edmonton rolls to 41-22 win over B.C.

B.C. drug smuggler who used helicopters to deliver drugs sentenced

Colin Martin, 46, was responsible for delivering thousands of pounds of “B.C. Bud” to forest clearings in Washington state and Idaho

Mother of new walrus at Vancouver Aquarium dies in Quebec

Samka, mother of Balzak, dies in captivity at Quebec City Aquarium

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

VIDEO: Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Most Read

  • What you need to know about Drake’s album ‘Scorpion’

    Confessions, Canadian wonders and an unreleased Michael Jackson sample all part of latest album