‘I shouldn’t have done it,’ Trudeau says of brownface photo

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is apologizing for wearing brown facial makeup to an “Arabian Nights” party in 2001, saying he should have known better, and he’s asking for the forgiveness of Canadians.
Trudeau also says that in high school, he wore makeup while performing a version of the Harry Belafonte song, “Banana Boat Song (Day-O).”
He made the apology — and the admission — in a news conference on board his campaign plane after the photo was published online earlier Friday by Time magazine.
. @JustinTrudeau is expected to speak later this evening. This is the photo, spreading rapidly online now, that @TIME obtained from a West Point Grey Academy yearbook 2000-2001. pic.twitter.com/nERwKewYfe
— Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) September 18, 2019
The Canadian Press