Letters: Cartoon spread a negative business vibe

I’m writing in response to The Happy Clam cartoon in the April 13 edition of the Observer.

I was raised in Masset and recently returned to make it my home. It’s always hard to witness some of the economic challenges faced by Masset and G̱aaw, Old Massett, but over the past few years it has also been exciting to watch small businesses like North Beach Surf Shop, Masset Bikes and Gin Kuyaas Haida Art Studio & Gifts, Charters food truck, Sherri’s Gas Bar, and Ladybird’s Boutique begin to grow and breathe new life into our communities.

Our businesses don’t have the same opportunities for regular traffic as our friends to the south, and they work hard to stay staffed and keep regular hours of business year-round. We are grateful to our business owners who take much-needed breaks every year and bring back new experiences that they infuse back into their businesses.

I was surprised to find out the Observer’s cartoonist works at a store in Masset, and to him I say, hey, I’m all for poking fun at ourselves, but sometimes it may be the right thing to consider if you’re perpetuating a negative vibe that may be harmful to local small businesses.

How can you show your support? If you’re coming from out of town, call to check hours of operation or check out Facebook.

Most businesses use social media to keep their hours up to date and post notices if they’ll be away. This also works great for small businesses in other communities, like the I Love Local Mobile Eatery in Sandspit or the Fork in Port food truck.

To those outside of our little community, we always look forward to seeing you. Just remember, we’re like your favourite quirky world-travelling, surf-loving, fresh-food harvesting friend who is just that much more awesome because of it, so be sure to call first to see if we’re home.

Joey Rudichuk

Masset, Haida Gwaii