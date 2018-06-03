Letter: Haawa for a SAR exercise well done

On behalf of the Sandspit Lifeboat Station, I would like to express our gratitude to this great Haida Nation for so graciously hosting our inter-governmental search and rescue (SAR) exercise this past week. Especially to those who participated.

These SAR exercises are better measured by lessons learned, rather than success or failure of meeting the tasks given, and although I was not in charge of the SAREX, I can happily say that the group we were involved with enjoyed both. Those in charge indicated that they were pleased. Everyone acquitted themselves well, and they were very successful in resolving the simulated incident. Well done one and all.

It was my first visit to the museum during the morning briefing, and I just wish I had more time to take that in. It is certainly magnificent, and better than I even imagined, looking at it from seaward for so long.

But truly, the highlight was getting the chance to meet some of your great people, and your graciousness with your waters. Although I am going home on Tuesday (at the end of a three-week cycle), I should let you know that if you should ever have any questions about SAR, or are seeking guidance, or even if you’d just like to say hello and tour the base and boats, please do. Feel free to visit us here at the Sandspit Marina. Haawa.

(Pssssst, I hear they did even better in Masset)

Sean Potter

Officer in Charge (Red Crew)

Sandspit Lifeboat Station