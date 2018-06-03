Letter: Haawa for a SAR exercise well done

On behalf of the Sandspit Lifeboat Station, I would like to express our gratitude to this great Haida Nation for so graciously hosting our inter-governmental search and rescue (SAR) exercise this past week. Especially to those who participated.

These SAR exercises are better measured by lessons learned, rather than success or failure of meeting the tasks given, and although I was not in charge of the SAREX, I can happily say that the group we were involved with enjoyed both. Those in charge indicated that they were pleased. Everyone acquitted themselves well, and they were very successful in resolving the simulated incident. Well done one and all.

It was my first visit to the museum during the morning briefing, and I just wish I had more time to take that in. It is certainly magnificent, and better than I even imagined, looking at it from seaward for so long.

But truly, the highlight was getting the chance to meet some of your great people, and your graciousness with your waters. Although I am going home on Tuesday (at the end of a three-week cycle), I should let you know that if you should ever have any questions about SAR, or are seeking guidance, or even if you’d just like to say hello and tour the base and boats, please do. Feel free to visit us here at the Sandspit Marina. Haawa.

(Pssssst, I hear they did even better in Masset)

Sean Potter

Officer in Charge (Red Crew)

Sandspit Lifeboat Station

Just Posted

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

DFO implements chinook restrictions for North Coast

One chinook salmon a day for recreational anglers until the end of July to support conservation

Letter: Haawa for a SAR exercise well done

On behalf of the Sandspit Lifeboat Station, I would like to express… Continue reading

Haida artists win YVR scholarships

Artists Skil Jaadee White and Meghann O’Brien plan to learn and create… Continue reading

Purchasing a 65-year-old pipeline doesn’t make sense, says MP Nathan Cullen

Weed gibe works into Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP’s debate with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city ‘afraid of me’

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

B.C. intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27 leaving his home

Most Read

  • Letter: Haawa for a SAR exercise well done

    On behalf of the Sandspit Lifeboat Station, I would like to express…