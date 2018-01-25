Letter: Sewer treatment property purchase referendum vs. common sense

Editor:

A Skidegate Landing neighbourhood meeting to discuss the upcoming sewer treatment property purchase referendum was held Nov. 4, with the mayor attending. Numerous questions from residents regarding feasibility studies were left unanswered, other than the mayor stating studies would take place later, if the referendum were approved.

Some of the notable comments from the meeting include:

• The accessible timber on the property is low-value second growth – the more valuable timber is in steep inaccessible areas negating financial return;

• Costs associated with subdivision development would be very high and not likely recoverable from reasonable sale prices of building lots

Development of this property was described as “building on tiered rice-paddy terraces”. Concern was expressed about possible sewage spillage leaching into neighbouring private wells. Interest cost for the loan add about $450,000 to the purchase price of $ 625,000

Insistent requests from the public resulted in a public meeting on Nov. 23 with mayor and council to question and discuss the Feb. 24 referendum. Over 60 people attended. The response to most questions was, “We don’t know. We can’t obtain grants for studies until the village owns the land.”

Public misgivings expressed included those above and further detailed negative comments:

• There is insufficient available water from the Honna River and the back-up wells during dry periods for extending service to the subject property and including all QC residents, making additional servicing impractical;

• No geotechnical studies of land stability have been done even though a recent nearby slide took out power and closed the highway

The 2010 Dayton & Knight feasibility study did not consider the property as a sewage treatment site;

• Subject to approval in the referendum, the agreed price of $ 625,000 for the property contrasts with the February 2017 listed price of $525,000.

When a question of how to terminate the referendum was asked no public objection was raised…

Unfortunately, once enacted the referendum by provincial law must proceed at the cost of more than $20,000 plus village staff time and efforts.

Clearly the subject property of the Feb. 24 referendum is unsuitable for either a sewage treatment plant and/or residential lot development. This grandiose, never-to-be-achieved scheme deserves a “No” vote in the referendum.

However, discharging raw sewage into Bearskin Bay is a concern. We’ve been told a sewage treatment plant for 3,000 people is “standard for a small community” – poppycock. Sewage from about 800 people and perhaps 100 seasonal tourists is discharged into Bearskin Bay. There are sewage treatment plants in a variety of sizes and types suitable for those population numbers which are unlikely to increase decades into an uncertain future.

The 2010 Dayton & Knight feasibility study recommends the “Central Area” as a preferred location for a treatment plant. Suitable for this recommendation, the village council in 2011 purchased property for $ 150,000 within the “Central Area” adjacent the helipad.

It’s time to return to such common-sense planning toward ending the discharge of raw sewage into Bearskin Bay.

Ron McKee

Queen Charlotte

Previous story
Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Just Posted

Opus sizes up proposed site for Queen Charlotte sewage plant

Engineers take preliminary look at proposed treatment plant site ahead of Feb. 24 referendum

Overnight scare shines light on Haida Gwaii tsunami plans

Haida Gwaii woke to a real alarm early Tuesday morning — tsunami.… Continue reading

Masset Magic: A kind act, a big day, and basketball fever

By Jana McLeod It’s still basketball fever time on Haida Gwaii. With… Continue reading

Letter: Sewer treatment property purchase referendum vs. common sense

Editor: A Skidegate Landing neighbourhood meeting to discuss the upcoming sewer treatment… Continue reading

On the Wing: Final Christmas Bird Count — Hecate Strait

Hecate may be uncertain but her birds are not.

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

Reader captures fox visitors on home security camera

Pair of foxes on a jaunt

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

UPDATED: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over ‘misleading’ ticket prices

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

B.C. inventor hopes to make ball-hitch history

Local machinist invents tower and tongue device that he says will save lives

College of New Caledonia students to see two per cent bump to tuition next year

Faculty association calling on college board to rescind approval of tuition increase

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Most Read

  • Letter: Sewer treatment property purchase referendum vs. common sense

    Editor: A Skidegate Landing neighbourhood meeting to discuss the upcoming sewer treatment…