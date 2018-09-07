Letter to the Editor: More Haida and local seafood, please

I recently spent 10 wonderful days on the islands of Haida Gwaii. The whole experience was totally lovely. However I was disappointed not to be able find a restaurant that served traditional Haida food or local seafood. Nor did the company who took us to Koona. Lunch was chicken and salad. Delicious as it was, it was mainland food.

I had decided to forgo the seafood restaurants of Prince Rupert anticipating some scrumptious meals on Haida Gwaii, but no. The food in the cultural centre at Skidegate, restaurants and even the food trucks are all salads, burgers and wraps…

Please consider your bountiful ocean and traditional Haida food for us tourists thirsty for more adventurous eating.

Faye Morrison

Loon Lake, B.C.